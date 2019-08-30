Suzuki has finally decided to stop sales of the Celerio and Baleno in the UK. Both the hatchbacks are Made-in-India and exported to the UK market. The Japanese carmaker wants to focus on high selling models which include the Ignis and Swift in the hatchback segment.





Both the Suzuki Celerio and Suzuki Baleno have been undergoing low sales. In fact, Suzuki retailed just 15,000 units of Baleno 21,000 units of Baleno in the UK in 2018. In comparison, Swift and Ignis managed combined sales of nearly a lakh unit during the same time. In India, while the small hatch Maruti Celerio has not been very successful, Maruti Baleno has been a raging success.









In fact, the Maruti Baleno continues to register more than 10,000 units a month in India. The car is positioned as a premium hatchback in India and is retailed via Nexa line of exclusive dealerships. In the UK, the Baleno is interestingly priced at GBP 9,999 (INR 8.71 lakhs). The Swift is nearly GBP 2,500 (INR 2.17 lakhs) more expensive.





Maruti Baleno’s pricing in India starts at INR 5.58 lakhs to INR 8.9 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The sportier version, Maruti Baleno RS will set you back by INR 8.88 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).





Besides that, Baleno Made in India at Suzuki’s Gujarat manufacturing facility. Exports of the hatchback make its way to 100 markets around the world. However, Maruti Suzuki has no plans to axe Baleno or even the Celerio in India anytime soon.

Earlier this month Maruti introduced its premium MPV, Maruti XL6 in India at INR 9.79 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). This BS-VI compliant MPV is only retailed with a petrol engine. The company has confirmed that they will be discontinuing their successful 1.3-litre multijet diesel mill. Sourced from Fiat, this engine has been instrumental in the success of brands like the Swift Dzire, Swift and Ciaz.