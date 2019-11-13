Classic Legends’ Jawa Perak to launch in India on November 15

Classic Legends is all set to launch the Jawa Perak in India on November 15, 2019. The retro-styled Bobber was showcased for the first time last year along with the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty-Two. While the latter two have been on sale, the Perak was deferred for a later date.





While the new Jawa motorcycles have been welcomed both by public and critics alike, the company has been struggling to deal with deliveries. A delivery date estimator was introduced in August 2019. However, that has done little to convince the waiting customers.









It is still unclear what measures Classic Legends has undertaken to ramp up production. The company is all set to add one more model in its kitty. The Perak is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which is a re-bored version of the powerplant doing round in the Classic and Forty-Two. This engine is coupled to a six-speed gearbox and is capable of producing 30 PS of power and 31 Nm of torque.





Jawa Perak continues with the telescopic setup in the front but gets a monoshock in the rear. Besides that, the swingarm is a new unit. The bike has a single cantilever, and leather-wrapped seat. The flat handlebar and central footpeg positioning indicate an easy riding posture. Circular bar-end mirrors complete the retro charm.





The Bobber is fitted with a 280 mm disc brake up front and 240 mm disc in the rear, both getting ByBre callipers. Also, the 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels are shod with Pirelli Sport Demon and Pirelli Angel CT tyres. Unlike the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty-Two, the Perak was showcased with a dual-channel ABS.









During the unveiling ceremony last year, Classic Legends announced a price tag of Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, if the Jawa Perak is designed to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, we expect a price hike.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

﻿