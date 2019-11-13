Classic Legends’ Jawa Perak to launch in India on November 15

Mahindra-led Classic Legends re-introduced Jawa motorcycles in India last year and now has more than 100 dealers operational in India.

By YS Auto
13th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Classic Legends is all set to launch the Jawa Perak in India on November 15, 2019. The retro-styled Bobber was showcased for the first time last year along with the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty-Two. While the latter two have been on sale, the Perak was deferred for a later date.


While the new Jawa motorcycles have been welcomed both by public and critics alike, the company has been struggling to deal with deliveries. A delivery date estimator was introduced in August 2019. However, that has done little to convince the waiting customers.


Jawa Perak


It is still unclear what measures Classic Legends has undertaken to ramp up production. The company is all set to add one more model in its kitty. The Perak is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which is a re-bored version of the powerplant doing round in the Classic and Forty-Two. This engine is coupled to a six-speed gearbox and is capable of producing 30 PS of power and 31 Nm of torque.


Jawa Perak continues with the telescopic setup in the front but gets a monoshock in the rear. Besides that, the swingarm is a new unit. The bike has a single cantilever, and leather-wrapped seat. The flat handlebar and central footpeg positioning indicate an easy riding posture. Circular bar-end mirrors complete the retro charm.


The Bobber is fitted with a 280 mm disc brake up front and 240 mm disc in the rear, both getting ByBre callipers. Also, the 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels are shod with Pirelli Sport Demon and Pirelli Angel CT tyres. Unlike the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty-Two, the Perak was showcased with a dual-channel ABS.


Jawa Classic 90th Anniversary Edition


During the unveiling ceremony last year, Classic Legends announced a price tag of Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, if the Jawa Perak is designed to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, we expect a price hike.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Also Read

India-bound KTM 390 Adventure breaks cover at Milan’s EICMA 2019

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Electric scooter Okinawa Lite launches in India at Rs 59,990

YS Auto

First electric motorcycle unveiled by Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette Automotive

YS Auto

Upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles launching in India

YS Auto

BMW Motorrad brings in F 900 R, F 900 XR, S 1000 XR, and Concept R18/2 motorcycles at EICMA 2019

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
How Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham is readying for an IPO (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

First electric motorcycle unveiled by Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette Automotive

YS Auto

Great Wall Motor wants to set up manufacturing in India by acquiring GM’s Talegaon plant

YS Auto

ICAT sets up a new testing track at Manesar

YS Auto

KTM may launch the new 2020 KTM 390 Adventure at India Bike Week next month

YS Auto

BMW Motorrad brings in F 900 R, F 900 XR, S 1000 XR, and Concept R18/2 motorcycles at EICMA 2019

YS Auto

Yamaha India launches BS-VI compliant FZ FI and FZ-S FI

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore