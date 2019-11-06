India-bound KTM 390 Adventure breaks cover at Milan’s EICMA 2019

The KTM 390 Adventure, one of the most awaited motorcycles this year, has been unveiled at the ongoing EICMA 2019 in Milan. Developed with over two decades of Dakar Rally experience, the bike offers the versatility of touring as well as light off-roading in an entry-level package.





The motorcycle has a split LED headlamp similar to the street-naked Duke 390 while the body itself traces its origins of the bigger 790 Adventure. Also on offer are knuckle guards, a small windscreen, and a long seat, possibly with the most padding the 390 platform has ever seen. However, the KTM 390 Adventure is offered only with alloy wheels. A spoked wheel version may be launched later.





The powertrain is the same 373.2, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, DOHC engine. The gearbox is a six-speed unit and has a slipper clutch. The engine gets ride by wire and is capable of producing 43 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque. Its suspension system includes 43 mm upside down separate function front fork and a rear monoshock (both WP Apex). The front fork has an adjustability function, a first in this category.





The brakes include a 320 mm disc in the front with four-piston radially mounted calliper, and a 230 mm unit in the rear with a single-piston floating calliper. The narrow fuel tank can store 14.-5 litres of petrol while the bike has a dry weight of 158 kg. The KTM 390 Adventure has a ground clearance of 200 mm, making it the perfect companion for light off-roading, but the high 855 mm seat height may be a major deterrent. The twin-channel ABS has an off-road mode and is disengageable as well.





The KTM 390 Adventure will be launched in India and is expected to carry a price tag near Rs 3 lakh. The bike will be manufactured in Pune just like other smaller capacity KTMs and will be exported to international markets. In India, it will compete with the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G 310 GS.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







