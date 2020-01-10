Mahindra Electric vehicles and Lithium clock over 100 million kilometres

Mahindra Electric and Lithium’s partnership, comprising 1,000 electric vehicles by the carmaker, makes Lithium the largest zero emission service for employee transportation in India. And, this fleet has cumulatively covered 100 million kilometres.





More than 500 Mahindra EVs at Lithium have an odometer reading more than one lakh km while more than 75 cars have crossed over two lakh km. The two companies began their collaboration in 2015 with just 10 Mahindra e2o electric cars.





Mahindra Electric and Lithium together have cut more than 20,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide and saved over 85 lakh litres of fuel.





The carmaker has confirmed more electric three-wheelers and four-wheelers. The first of these will be the Mahindra e-KUV, which will be showcased at Delhi Auto Expo 2020 next month.





Speaking about the collaboration, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We are delighted to cross this milestone of 1,000 Mahindra EVs and 100 million e-kms together with Lithium. Our partnership is aimed at increasing the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles and bringing a positive change in consumers’ daily commute. Going forward, Mahindra's expanding portfolio of EVs in both three-wheeler and four-wheeler categories across multiple price points will transform the way India travels.”





At present, Lithium is operational in nine cities and offers its services to more than 30 companies, which include IT/ITES, financial services, KPO/BPO, and several consulting firms. Apart from Mahindra Electric, Lithium also has tie-ups with Tata Motors for 400 Tigor EVs and 100 units of the upcoming electric SUV Nexon EV. Besides that, the startup will be adding MG ZS EV this month.





Sanjay Krishnan, Lithium’s Co-founder and CEO, said the company aims to double its fleet in the next two years. It also aims to incorporate electric buses in its fleet and extend its services to inter-city in the next year.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)











