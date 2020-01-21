Mahindra XUV300 becomes the third Indian passenger vehicle to get a five-star NCAP rating

Mahindra XUV300 gets several firsts in its segment features like front parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, and heated outside rear-view mirrors.

By YS Auto
21st Jan 2020
Mahindra XUV300 has become the third Indian car to get a five-star NCAP rating. Before this, Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz have been the only two cars to have received a five-star rating from the Global NCAP. XUV300 also achieved four stars for child occupant protection. The tested XUV300 was of the base variant.


The Mumbai-based utility vehicle maker offers the XUV300 with two front airbags as standard, while electronic stability control (ESC), and side-impact airbags as an option. Post the test, the compact SUV’s structure and footwell area were rated as stable, while the head and neck protection offered for adult occupants were rated as good. The chest protection for passengers was good, and driver chest protection was rated as adequate. Besides that, the femur and knees of the test dummy showed good protection as well.


Mahindra XUV300 crash test
Mahindra e-KUV 100 set to become the most affordable electric vehicle in India


Global NCAP’s side impact test saw the Mahindra XUV300 comfortably passing the requirements when tested on either passenger or driver side.


Speaking about the result, David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP said, “Mahindra is the second Indian manufacturer to achieve Global NCAP’s coveted five-star status, and the XUV300 scores the highest combined crash test result of all the cars we’ve tested in India to date. We are delighted with this hugely positive outcome in our #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. It’s a vitally important win for Indian consumers, and sets a safety challenge that every manufacturer must now be measured against.”


With products like the Altroz, the XUV300 proves that even affordable passenger vehicles can receive five-star ratings at crash tests.


Mahindra XUV300 is retailed with a 1.2-litre petrol (110.1 PS/200Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (116.6 PS/300 Nm). The gearbox is a six-speed manual for both the powertrains, while the oil burner is also offered with an AMT (automated manual transmission).


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Maruti Ertiga, WagonR, Hyundai Santro, Datsun RediGo get disappointing crash-test scores at Global NCAP


Authors
YS Auto

