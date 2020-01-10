Mahindra e-KUV 100 set to become the most affordable electric vehicle in India

Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with a new electric SUV. Speaking at a recent press conference, Mahindra has confirmed that the e-KUV 100 will be showcased at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020 next month. The electric SUV, though, will be launched by June 2020.





Showcased in the 2018 edition of the Auto Expo, the electric SUV will have a range between 130 km and 150 km. Powering the e-KUV 100 is expected to be a 40 kW electric motor powered by a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. Charging times will range around five to six hours with a standard AC charger, while a DC fast charger will need an hour to power up the battery.









Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra said, “We have the e-KUV 100, which will be launched in the first quarter of the next financial year. Our focus is on shared mobility and, therefore, we want to make it affordable and price it at less than Rs 9 lakh. You will see it at the upcoming Auto Expo.”

The company expects that the increased government focus on electric vehicles, and the rising number of players in the market space will help the idea of owning an electric car become more mainstream. Mahindra was one of the first players in the electric vehicle space in the country when it acquired Chetan Maini’s Reva in May 2010. The company also competes in the prestigious Formula-E championship.





Goenka also said that manufacturers need to reduce the prices of their electric vehicles by eight to 10 percent. Mahindra Electric is trying to reduce the prices of the e-Verito sedan to around Rs 12 lakh.





At present, Tata Motors has the only affordable electric vehicle on sale – Tigor EV. Its upcoming Nexon EV though will be priced at a significant premium. Both Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are working towards launching an affordable electric vehicle.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







