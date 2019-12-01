Maruti becomes the first carmaker to cross 20 million unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki, which sold its first car in India in 1983, recently announced that its small hatchback Alto had crossed the 3.8 lakh unit milestone.

By YS Auto
1st Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has become the only manufacturer to reach 20 million passenger vehicle sales mark. The company sold its first car in December 1983 and took 29 years to cross the 10 million mark. The next 10 million came in just eight years.


Maruti Millstones



Maruti (then Maruti Udyog) was founded by the Government of India in a joint venture with Suzuki. The company’s first product was the Maruti 800, 40,000 units of which were imported from Japan. Several pundits were sceptical about Maruti’s expansion plans. However, breaking stereotypes, the company not only managed to make the 800 a stellar success, but also began exporting cars to Hungary in 1987.


Speaking about the achievement, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, said,


“Achieving this milestone is a great accomplishment for Maruti Suzuki, as well as our suppliers and dealer partners. We are thankful for the immense trust placed in us by customers, long-lasting partnerships with our stakeholders, and the support extended by the government. Maruti Suzuki was incorporated with a mission to put India on wheels. A mission where every Indian family could fulfil its dream of owning a car, which we continue to work towards.”
Maruti


Post economic liberalisation in India, Suzuki’s stake was increased to 50 percent. Several successful models followed, including names like Maruti 1000, Maruti Zen, Maruti Esteem, and Maruti WagonR.


While almost all its small cars were a runaway success, the company struggled with premium models. The Baleno sedan in 1999 was its first attempt to go premium, but failed to get the desired volumes. Later, products like the Grand Vitara and Kizashi also failed to gather steam.


It was only with the Ciaz that the carmaker managed to crack the premium segment, giving the Honda City (the segment leader) a run for its money.


The company has been quick to introduce BS-VI models in the Indian market well before the government-enforced deadline. With over three lakh BS-VI passenger cars already sold, the company is betting big on the green wave India is riding at the moment.


Maruti Suzuki at present has more than 3,100 touchpoints in the country in over 2,000 cities and towns.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

Maruti Suzuki announces support to 5 automotive start-ups

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BS-VI compliant TVS Jupiter launched for Rs 67,911

YS Auto

5 Royal Enfield competitors available in India

YS Auto

Upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles launching in India

YS Auto

TVS launches BS-VI compliant Apache RTR 200 4V and Apache RTR 160 4V

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
From Olympic swimmer Rehan Poncha's second act to exploring escape rooms - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

5 Royal Enfield competitors available in India

YS Auto

Tata starts production of its upcoming premium hatchback Altroz

YS Auto

KTM-owned Husqvarna motorcycles to launch in India during India Bike Week

YS Auto

FAW Haima Automobile to debut at India during Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

BS-VI compliant TVS Jupiter launched for Rs 67,911

YS Auto

Tata’s upcoming SUV Gravitas to be based on Buzzard concept

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore