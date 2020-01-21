Maruti Suzuki teases Futuro-e concept ahead of Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has released a new teaser image of its upcoming electric vehicle concept, the Futuro-e. The image reveals a coupe-styled crossover that will be unveiled at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020 on February 5, 2020.





The company claims that the Futuro-e has been designed and developed by its Indian R&D team for aspirational youth who seek bold expressions. Maruti claims that the Futuro-e concept is a design study for next-generation mobility solutions.









Introducing the Futuro-e, CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering) of Maruti Suzuki, said, “Concept Futuro-e resonates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to creating exciting designs for the next generation. Offering a sneak-peek into the future of design, Concept Futuro-e represents Maruti Suzuki’s vision for the Indian automobile market. Pegged as an Indian car with global sensibilities, Concept Futuro-e takes into consideration the evolving desires of the country’s aspirational youth. Concept Futuro-e tastefully draws inspiration from geo-organic structural forms occurring in nature. Its beauty is evident from its simplicity and magnificent detailing.”





The Maruti Futuro-e concept is expected to be based on the WagonR Electric concept, which has been spotted several times in India. However, to catch up with the rising demand for SUVs, Maruti’s first electric vehicle will be a coupe-styled SUV. But, the production plans for the Futuro-e have not been revealed yet. The company had earlier confirmed that it will not be launching an electric car in 2020.





Recently, Maruti launched the BS-VI version of the Celerio hatchback at Rs 4.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price hike has been in the range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 24,000 over the BS-IV model, depending on the variant. The company’s sales increased by 2.4 percent to 1,24,375 units in December 2019 from 1,21,479 units in the same month last year.





The Gurugram-based carmaker will also be showcasing the updated Vitara Brezza at the upcoming Auto Expo next month. The compact SUV will get a new design, as well as a petrol engine.





(Edited by Suman Singh)





