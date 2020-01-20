MG registers over 2,100 ZS EV bookings; exceeds the total number of electric cars sold this year

The Indian electric vehicle market is still a very nascent one. However, that hasn’t stopped the newcomer MG Motor India from registering over 2,100 bookings for its upcoming electric SUV, the ZS EV. That’s more than the entire number of passenger electric vehicles sold in India this financial year.





Between April and December 2019, India’s largest electric vehicle seller, Tata Motors, sold 669 units of the Tigor EV. In comparison, Mahindra Electric rolled out 563 units of the e-Verito sedan and 30 units of the e2o hatchback. All three of these cars carry a sticker price of less than Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).









Further, the electric SUV Hyundai Kona, which starts at Rs 23.72 lakh (ex-showroom) registered 292 units. The South Korean carmaker launched the Kona in India in July 2019.





The MG ZS EV will be competing with the Hyundai Kona and the upcoming Tata Nexon EV. Powering the electric SUV is a 44.5 kWh battery which returns an ARAI certified range of 340 km. The SUV produces 142.7 PS of power and 353 Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds and comes with three driving modes – sport, normal, and eco.





Charging the MG ZS EV from 0 to 80 percent with a wall-mounted standard charger takes anywhere between six to eight hours. A 50 kW fast charger, initially available only at select MG dealerships, can do the same in just 50 minutes. In terms of safety features, the ZS EV gets six-airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, hill descent control, and heated outside rearview mirrors. It also comes with a front, as well as rear seatbelt reminder.





The features list includes LED automatic headlamps, sunroof, PM 2.5 air filter, six-ways electronically adjustable driver’s seat, and cruise control.





MG will be initially retailing the ZS EV only in Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







