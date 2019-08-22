MG Hector : A car that's launching an entire brand in India

MG Hector is one of the most awaited launches of 2019. It's making an entry into a very crowded compact SUV segment at a very reasonable ex-showroom price of ₹13,18,000*. Hector has managed to garner a lot of curiosity with its entire marketing campaign focused on the best in class i-Smart features based on voice commands and connected mobility. Now that it's on the road let's put #TheHumanThing to test.





The first impression of any car is it's presence and profile on road. MG Hector scores a wow on the front profile. It's a very bold setup with abundant use of chrome around the grill. Slim LED day time running lights placed reasonably high on the front panel gives it a very classy look. Although design is subjective and different people may perceive this slim panel variably but it follows the recent trend.





MG Hector Front Profile : MG Hector

Fog lamps are placed lower and base aligned with front grill and are also given a chrome garnish which just adds more style to the lower section of the front profile. Overall front profile gets a thumbs up.





Side profile is as stylish as the front but 17inch alloys may disappoint you a little as Hector definitely seems to ask for more. Apart from that the floating roof effect and kink in the rear window extension are giving Hector a very sporty look. Shoulder crease is very elegant and bottom side band with Morris Garages engraved in it also adds to the sporty feel. Overall a thumbs up but definitely deserved bigger alloys for a more comprehensive SUV feel.





MG Hector Side Profile : MG Hector









MG Hector Rear Profile : MG Hector

Now let's move on to the rear profile of Hector. Rear is bit too much of cognitive load. Lot's of angles and lines move across the panel but with good use of chrome again. It also sports a reflective strip between the tail lamps which is rather unconventional. A silver panel also finds its place at the bottom section of the rear profile and looks much like a rear skid plate. Hector comes in 5 colour variants: Candy White / Glaze Red / Aurora Silver / Starry Black / Burgundy Red. Glaze Red has been widely used in promotions and clearly stands out as one of the best colour variant. For the complete verdict on all profiles, MG Hector scores solid on overall design and may beat the best in the segment on pure looks.









Now that we have discussed enough of the exteriors of Hector, let me talk about it's interiors. From the first look dashboard seems very neat and the thing that commands most of your attention is a 10.4inch HD touch panel which is oriented in portrait. This touch panel is the X-Factor in the cabin and does a lot of fancy stuff but we'll come to that later in the review. Steering wheel and dashboard have leather finish which seems lovely, side storage space on doors and under armrest cabin are spacey, 2 cup holders which are adequate in side but what is going to amaze you is the equipment list on MG Hector:

360 Camera View (Gives you overhead view as well) Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Electric Parking Breaks Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ABS + EBD + Break Assist Traction Control System Automatic Climate Control Cruise Control Keyless Entry and Go Full Length Panoramic Sunroof Heated Wing Mirrors 8 Coloured ambient lighting

Along with other regular features like Hill Assist, Electric Adjustable Seats, Height Adjustable Driver Seat and Electronic MultiTrip Meter. Hector is also high on safety with upto 6 Airbags, child safety lock, door ajar warning system, front impact beams, tyre pressure monitor and a centrally mounted fuel tank.





MG Hector Dashboard : MG Hector

Now let me comeback to the 10.4inch HD infotainment touch panel. It comes with a in-sim slot for full internet connectivity, 360 camera view, full climate controls, integrated navigation system, free premium subscription for Gaana where the music is powered by 4 incredible infinity speakers with a subwoofer system installed. Touch panel is responsive but not as smooth as one on your smartphone. Another very cool thing to checkout is the MG Hector Smartphone App. It lets you control a whole lot of car features from anywhere around the world like Lock/Unlock, Open/Close Sunroof, Turn on the AC and even start the car (only for Automatic) but thats not all as there are a whole lot of other features like geofence based alarms which triggers if car moves out of a range or Smart drive which scores you based on your driving habits.





MG Hector App : Google Play





If you are looking for more reasons to buy this car, we must mention that rear cabin is extremely spacious (enough leg room for 6.2 feet with good under thigh support) and that too without compromising much on boot space.









MG Hector may well be the coolest car in the compact SUV segment right now. Coming back to launching an entire brand in India, I believe MG has done its job really well with Hector.