MG Motors commences deliveries of ZS EV, EESL becomes the first customer

So far, MG Motor has received over 2,800 bookings for the electric SUV ZS EV.

By YS Auto
27th Jan 2020
Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, has become the first customer for MG ZS EV. The electric SUV was launched last week at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom). EESL has placed the order for five units of the ZS EV, which will be used by government officials as part of its National E-Mobility Programme.


The Indian Government launched the National E-Mobility Programme to spur the entire e-mobility ecosystem including vehicle manufacturers, charging infrastructure companies, fleet operators, and service providers. To date, a total of 1,510 electric vehicles have been deployed in the country as part of this scheme. Besides that, another 500 electric vehicles are currently under registration.


MG ZS EV delivery EESL
EESL has signed agreements with various public sector undertakings, government departments, and state governments including states like Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana, for deploying electric vehicles.


Speaking on the future of e-mobility in India, Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director of EESL, said, “India stands at the cusp of a new era that will be driven by sustainability. EV adoption is the future of mobility and will play a huge role in curbing the growing pollution crisis, as well as reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels. We are confident that we will replicate the success of our previous path-breaking initiatives in our e-mobility programme, and will continue to enable more energy and fuel savings by creating a robust market for e-mobility in India.”

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery producing 142.7 PS of power and 353 Nm of torque. The electric SUV can accelerate from standstill to 100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. It has a range of 340 km on a single charge. However, the ZS EV will be on sale only in the Delhi-NCR region, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


YS Auto

