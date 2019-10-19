Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycles which will blow your mind

Royal Enfield products have always been a favourite for customisers. Not only are their acquisition accessible for most customisers and customers, but also, their simple build means they are easy to work on. Royal Enfield’s latest and greatest, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a wonderful canvas for customisers and is a favourite not only in India but the world over. Here are some of the best custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which will blow your mind away:





‘Rally Royale’ Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 by British Customs





This custom build by British Customs was made as support vehicles for 2019 Great Malle Rally, one of the toughest rallies for custom motorcycles. Not only were these custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650s built to take on the toughest of the terrain but also to carry spare parts and medical supplies. The bike gets a new twin-pod headlamp setup sourced from PIAA, a pair of auxiliary lights, mounted on the crash guards near the engine and a body-coloured fly screen.





The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rally Royale is fitted with a new handlebar sourced from Mule Tracker. Besides that, the clutch and brake levers have been repositioned. This gives the custom bike enhanced ergonomics while standing on the footpegs. Also, the latter have been replaced for heavy duty grabbers. Fuel tank gets a custom livery while a matching paint scheme is given to the side panels along with the support vehicle numbers. The folks at British Customs have also replaced the seat with a more comfortable unit.





British Customs have also added an aluminium engine bash plate, custom slip-on exhausts, knobby wheels, and upside-down fork up front from WP Suspensions. This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650’s suspension setup has been tuned by Harris Performance, the same brand which has worked on the stock chassis.





‘The Prime Project’ Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 by Zeus Customs





This Thai take on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was showcased at the Bangkok International Motor Show earlier this year. Styled as a café racer, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 gets revised ergonomics, new styling and after-market exhaust. In fact, the exhaust gets a matte silver finish with golden tips. Besides that, front section retains the round headlight shape. However, the mask gets a golden finish while the housing has been blacked out to match the paint theme of the body.





Instrumentation is now a single pod unit and the stock handlebar has been replaced for a clip-on unit to give a sporty touch to the custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Switchgear too is new. Also, the fuek tank comes with chrome filler cap, adding a nice contrast to the package. The custom Interceptor 650 is wrapped in fatter tyres and gets blacked rims and spokes.





The Prime Project Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 by Zeus Custom retains the powertrain, brakes and suspension system from the standard motorcycle. Besides that, the fuel tank is followed by a rider-only seat while the rear gets a cowl style finish that adds to the cafe racer look of the motorcycle. The gold paint on the fuel tank and silver coloured seat completes the look.





Custom Adventure centric Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 by Ranger Korat





What’s life without a little adventure? After all, Royal Enfield motorcycles are known for their no nonsense and go anywhere attitude. This purpose build, custom adventure centric Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 by Ranger Korat transforms the bike to a beast ready to take on any terrain. The front indicators have been included in wide, custom built handlebar. Also, the off-road focused character of the adventure focused custom build is further enhanced with a beak-style front fender and fork gaiters.





Interestingly, the headlamp is the same retro styled circular unit but now gets an LED setup. Besides that, the fuel tank retains the stock paint scheme. Also, the seat of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been revised thoroughly. The new custom unit on the modified Interceptor INT 650 is more compact than the standard motorcycle. However, the bike retains the pillion footrest setup. Also, the aftermarket exhaust of this custom adventure built enhances the auditory output of the parallel-twin engine.





Losing the gas charged setup found in the rear springs, the rear suspension receives a small revision. However, the engine also gets a bash plate to protect it from the harsh terrain the bike has been built to run on. Also, to increase traction, this customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 gets knobby tyres which bear the Pirelli Scorpion mark at both ends. Brakes are the same as the original motorcycle.





Café racer Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 by Ok Easy Shop





Motorcycle customisers in Thailand sure do love to work on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Just look at this sparkling beast! This café racer styled Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 bears a dazzling chrome look on the fuel tank. The modified motorcycle uses a flat handlebar, instead of the tall set units for a relatively forward-leaning riding position. Besides that, bar end weights have been replaced by built-in indicators. Besides that, even the stock levers have been replaced for aftermarket, adjustable units at both ends.





This customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ditches its stock seat for a diamond stitched piece of leather. Besides that, the oil-cooler gets a unique Union Jack inspired radiator protector. Also, a specially designed custom rear seat cowl adds to the charm and sportiness. The stock wheels have been replaced with fat 17-inch wheels moving away from the stock 18-inch units. Wheels get Avon rubber! However, the rear licence plate hangs under the rear cowl. However, a new aftermarket tail lamp is also used by the customiser. Also, the black on gold stripe, has been introduced on the front fender and the custom cowl in the back





Folks at Ok Easy Shop have also brought in an aftermarket exhaust in the Royal Enfield Interceptor custom café racer. The contrasting black colour on the canisters provide an odd look. In fact, chrome canisters would have done wonders to this custom Royal Enfield Interceptor café racer. Braking and front suspension is the same while the rear gets new springs.