Royal Enfield launches aftermarket exhausts for Classic range

Royal Enfield recently introduced a single-channel ABS variant of the Classic 350 in India with a reduced pricing targeted towards customers from smaller towns and cities.

By YS Auto
20th Nov 2019
Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield introduced a range of exhausts for the Classic 350 and Classic 500. Motorcycle aficionados have more than often been found to use aftermarket exhausts, replacing the stock unit.


This can lead to voiding the warranty of the motorcycle and irrationally loud exhaust notes with third-party canisters.


Royal Enfield Classic exhaust accessories

To beat this, Royal Enfield has launched a range of genuine accessories that will allow patrons of the brand to personalise and custom-build their motorcycles during the booking itself.


This will also allow the customised parts to be homologated and come as a factory fitment. The company said that these parts will carry a two-year warranty as standard.


Royal Enfield Classic is the first model to benefit from factory-fitted accessories which include a range of exhaust canisters. These canisters and BS-III as well as BS-IV complaint for now, and hence, will be functional even on older machines.


Made of stainless steel, they are also compliant to the regulatory noise emissions. Also, these canisters are up to 40 percent lighter than stock canisters fitted in the standard motorcycles.


Royal Enfield will be offering these exhausts in straight cut, tapered end, slash cut, and peashooter forms, with a variety of finishes across 16 options. Prices range between Rs 3,300 and Rs 3,600.


Royal Enfield Classic 350
Besides exhausts, Royal Enfield will offer engine guards, luggage solutions such as panniers, rear luggage rack, touring seat options for added comfort, ARAI compliant alloy wheels, and several other bits and bobs.


Also, the company will be offering a variety of fuel tank and side panel stickers.


Royal Enfield recently launched affordable variants of the Bullet and Classic due to the ongoing slump in the Indian automotive market. The company retailed 67,538 motorcycles in October 2019 in the domestic market, which is a drop by four percent in comparison to the same month last year.


The new range of genuine and homologated accessories for the Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be initially available only in 141 stores across six cities - Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
YS Auto

