Ertiga based Maruti XL6 car launched at INR 9.79 lakhs

India’s largest selling carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has launched the 6-seater version of the Ertiga, Maruti XL6. The base variant (Zeta MT) starts at INR 9.79 lakhs while the top end Alpha (Auto) costs INR 11.46 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The premium MPV will be retailed via the Nexa range of dealerships across India.





The Maruti XL6 is built on the new generation Heartect platform, the Maruti XL6 is retailed only with a petrol engine. This K15 unit is BS-VI complaint, making it the 7th BS-VI product in Maruti’s line-up. The 1.5-litre unit can churn out 104 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. This is the same powerplant which does duty in the Maruti Ciaz and gets mild hybrid capabilities like in the sedan. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic unit.













Speaking at the launch, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said,





“There is a considerable increase in demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs. At Maruti Suzuki, we always bring out products that match and compliment customer’s demand. Backed by NEXA’s focus on creation and innovation, the XL6 is a testament of our commitment to bring the newest technologies to our customers. The XL6 strikes a perfect balance of style, space, comfort, performance and safety. We are confident that our exclusive 6-seater, the XL6 will strike a chord with today’s customer who seeks Comfort and Style."





Styled for urban youth, Maruti XL6 gets a bold and rugged exterior. The quad LED headlamps are a major upgrade over the halogen units in the Ertiga. Interiors are all-black carrying an lends a premium image to the Maruti XL6. Features include ventilated cup holders, overhead console, accessory sockets in each row along with a rear AC vent. Besides that, Maruti XL6 gets cruise control ensuring an effortless and smooth drive.





Other features include a 17.8 cm SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system. The unit is completely integrated with the car displaying key vehicle information such as low fuel alert and fuel economy. Safety features include ABS (Anti-lock-Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution), front seat belts with pre-tensioners and force limiters and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard. Besides that, high speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors are also standard.





Model & Price:





Maruti XL6 Zeta (manual) - INR 9,79,689





Maruti XL6 Zeta (auto) - INR 10,89,689





Maruti XL6 Alpha (manual) - INR 10,36,189





Maruti XL6 Alpha (auto) - INR 11,46,189