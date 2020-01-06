Suzuki launches BS-VI Access 125 in India at Rs 64,800

The BS-VI compliant Suzuki Access 125 offers a smoother power delivery and improved fuel economy.

By Press Trust of India
6th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) on Monday said it has launched its first BS-VI compliant Suzuki Access 125 scooter priced between Rs 64,800 and Rs 69,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).


The all-new Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI version will be available in standard, as well as a special variant with alloy wheels drum brake, alloy disc brake, and steel drum brake options, the company said in a statement.


The standard variant of the new BS-VI compliant Suzuki Access 125 will be retailed at price starting Rs 64,800, whereas the special edition will be available at a price starting Rs 68,500 depending on the variant, going up to Rs 69,500 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), it added.


Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI
Also Read

Suzuki launches 2020 Hayabusa in India with updated brakes


"Suzuki Access 125 is a major contributor to SMIPL's growth story and has received an overwhelming response from our customers. We believe that, with the launch of an all-new Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI compliant version, we will continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.


He added the company has introduced the new family scooter ahead of the regulatory timeline and would continue to work toward aligning its product portfolio with the new emission norms.


The standard variant of the Access 125 will be retailed in five colours including Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No. 2, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey.


The special edition variant will be available in four colours - Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Black, Pearl Mirage White, and the newly introduced Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red.


The BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 now has an external fuel filling cap, a longer seat, enlarged floorboard, and a larger under-seat storage which will add to the convenience for customers. Powering the automatic scooter is a 124cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine producing 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of torque (reduced by a marginal 0.2 Nm).


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 to be launched in Japan, Mexico, and Colombia


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BSNL, EVI Technologies sign MoU to instal electric vehicle charging and battery swapping stations in India

Press Trust of India

[Year in review 2019] Things that went wrong with Indian auto industry last year

YS Auto

Electric two-wheeler makers learning to survive without subsidy, FAME II not worked, says SMEV

Press Trust of India

Skoda India plans to launch as many as 5 new cars

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
Funding in the Indian startup ecosystem in 2019 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Year in review 2019] Things that went wrong with Indian auto industry last year

YS Auto

BSNL, EVI Technologies sign MoU to instal electric vehicle charging and battery swapping stations in India

Press Trust of India

Bookings for BS-VI compliant Toyota Innova Crysta begins, prices hike up to Rs 1.12 lakh

YS Auto

People's car Tata Nano ends 2019 with only one sale

Press Trust of India

Electric two-wheeler makers learning to survive without subsidy, FAME II not worked, says SMEV

Press Trust of India

[Year in Review 2019] From Hyundai to Renault and more – the biggest car launches

YS Auto

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore