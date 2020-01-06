Suzuki launches BS-VI Access 125 in India at Rs 64,800

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) on Monday said it has launched its first BS-VI compliant Suzuki Access 125 scooter priced between Rs 64,800 and Rs 69,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).





The all-new Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI version will be available in standard, as well as a special variant with alloy wheels drum brake, alloy disc brake, and steel drum brake options, the company said in a statement.





The standard variant of the new BS-VI compliant Suzuki Access 125 will be retailed at price starting Rs 64,800, whereas the special edition will be available at a price starting Rs 68,500 depending on the variant, going up to Rs 69,500 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), it added.









"Suzuki Access 125 is a major contributor to SMIPL's growth story and has received an overwhelming response from our customers. We believe that, with the launch of an all-new Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI compliant version, we will continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.





He added the company has introduced the new family scooter ahead of the regulatory timeline and would continue to work toward aligning its product portfolio with the new emission norms.





The standard variant of the Access 125 will be retailed in five colours including Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No. 2, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey.





The special edition variant will be available in four colours - Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Black, Pearl Mirage White, and the newly introduced Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red.





The BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 now has an external fuel filling cap, a longer seat, enlarged floorboard, and a larger under-seat storage which will add to the convenience for customers. Powering the automatic scooter is a 124cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine producing 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of torque (reduced by a marginal 0.2 Nm).





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)





(Edited by Suman Singh)







