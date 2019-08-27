Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) in its relentless commitment towards skill development, inaugurated the Toyota Centre of Excellence at SJB Institute of Technology, Bengaluru. The concept of establishing such centres at various engineering colleges/institutions is in tune with Toyota’s concept of enhancing skill-levels of students, to encourage entrepreneurs for the future and to provide well-trained, competent workforce for the automotive industry. Through this skill initiative, the institution can be elevated to impart high quality skill standards by providing expert trainers, facilities and equipment.





Toyota handed over one cut section of the vehicle engine and an assembled engine to SJB Institute of Technology with a vision to augment in-depth knowledge of engine composition at the ground level. The objective is to provide comprehensive learning opportunities to the students, offering them a first-hand experience of the vehicle engine, that being the most important aspect of a vehicle. The engine cut section will showcase the component set-up in an engine and its related functioning. The engine assembly section enables the students to gain an insight of the real orientation of the assembled engine including the dismantling and re-assembling techniques, thus achieving high quality skill sets in engine operating mechanism as part of the Skill Enhancement program.













This initiative is driven to pursue Toyota’s main objectives to promote, setup, monitor, govern and regulate institutions and academies for skill excellence through development of core employability skills, competency standards and to train on advanced technologies to meet the industry demands globally.





The event was graced by His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Maha Swamiji, Chief Pontiff Sri Adichunchanagiri Math & President, SACST, Revered Sri Sri Dr. Prakashnath Swamiji, Managing Director, SJB & BGS Group of Institutions and Dr. Puttaraju, Principal of SJB Institute of Technology in the presence of senior representatives of Toyota Kirloskar Motor- Mr. Naveen Soni, Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Mr. B. Padmanabha, Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.





Commenting on this initiative, Principal of SJB Institute of Technology said,





“Toyota has done exemplary work in many areas through its various initiatives in different aspects of the society. It is heartening to see how Toyota being a responsible corporate citizen has lent their support to various broader societal issues. Skill enhancement is a major aspect and being a member of the fraternity, I feel it is our responsibility to impart quality education among our students. It is our absolute honour to collaborate with Toyota for this wonderful initiative. Through this program, we are confident that the students would gain a better insight into the complexity associated with the engine, which is an essential part of a vehicle, while enriching their learning experience and making it more fun and interactive.”





Expressing his views on the occasion, Mr. Naveen Soni - Vice President - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said,





“As manufacturers of world class cars, we at Toyota feel it is our imperative responsibility to develop a world class workforce to cope with the future demands of the ever evolving automotive industry. Through these established Centres of Excellence in association with various colleges and institutes across the country, we are striving to provide more in-depth learning and hands-on experience to the students at the grass-root level. We strongly believe that the quality of learning and education is very critical for the economic growth and development of a nation.





Skill Development is one of the key pillars of our core CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and being a responsible corporate citizen, we are working towards offering the industry a better skilled and employable workforce. Toyota’s scalable and sustainable skill approach focuses to bridge the gap underlying India’s rapidly growing industrial sector with evolving technologies and availability of skilled manpower.





We are confident that such practical exposure would enable the students to handle different levels of operations associated with automotive functional mechanisms, while making classroom learning more in-depth, interactive and interesting,” he added.





The company has been tirelessly working towards enhancing the employability quotient in the automobile manufacturing industry across India by promoting unique skill sets.





As a part of its commitment towards developing world class skilled workforce for the emerging Indian Auto Industry, Toyota in 2007 established the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) which offers a three-year rigorous full-time training in – Automobile Assembly, Automobile Paint, Automobile Weld and Mechatronics (a combination of mechanical and industrial electronics) to financially challenged students hailing from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families from across Karnataka. This institute exclusively emphasizes on over all development of the trainees as per industry requirements & towards “Perfecting people” and thereby contributing young multi skilled, energetic, ideal students to the nation. Training Curriculum is a unique blend which focuses on the holistic development of Knowledge (16%), Skill (34%), Body and Mind (50%) of the students. Last year Toyota’s TTTI institute accomplished the key milestone of being selected for “Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Programme” under the MoU signed by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Government of Japan (METI) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Government of India (MSDE).





Some of the key highlights of TKM’s other skill initiatives follows:





· Gurukul is a well-equipped learning center at TKM imparts diverse training to employees at all levels which helps them to improve their abilities and thoroughly fulfill their roles. Everyone who works in Toyota experiences 70% of their development through the job itself; and the experience serves as a driving force in developing the next generation.





Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP) provides technical know-how training to ITI students across India along with providing hands-on real-time experience within Toyota dealerships





Toyota Apprentice Scheme (TAS) – Under TAS, TKM has trained over 12,000 Apprentice Members (ITI, Diploma and Engineer) since 2002, which makes it one of the largest sources of providing such manpower to the industry.





National Skill Contest– Launched in 2014, National Sales & Service Skill Contest is an initiative that provides Toyota’s dealer sales & service personnel to showcase their skill levels with a view to identify gaps and improvise. Held at three levels – across dealership, regional and national levels, the contestants are evaluated on various parameters such as knowledge, process demonstration, soft skills and role plays among others. Continuous training skills are imparted to hone the dealer personnel skill sets to meet the growing expectations and deliver Toyota’s best-of-all Quality, Durability & Reliability for ultimate customer delight.











