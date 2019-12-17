Yamaha recalls 7,757 units of FZ FI v3.0 and FZ-S FI v3.0

Yamaha India has recalled 7,757 units of its FZ FI v3.0 and FZ-S FI v3.0 with immediate effect, as the company wants to rectify an issue related to 'non-fitment of rear side reflector' in 7,757 units of motorcycles, manufactured since October 2019.





The reflector will be fitted in the affected motorcycles for free-of-cost at any of the Yamaha’s authorised dealers. The company will also be contacting the affected customers individually. However, the faulty reflectors do not have any effect on the mechanical aspects of the motorcycle and are safe to ride.





The announcement comes a month after the company recalled 12,620 units of FZ 25 and 728 units of Fazer 25, which were manufactured from June 2018. The company believed that the potential problem with the engine head was the loose cover bolt.









Earlier in November 2019, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer launched the BS-VI compliant version of the FZ FI v3.0 and FZ-S FI v3.0, at Rs 99,200 and Rs 1,01,200 respectively (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





Currently, the 149cc air-cooled engine in the FZ FI and FZ-S FI produces a reduced 12.4 PS of power and 13.6 Nm of torque. Besides, Yamahas has also launched the BS-VI compliant R15 v3.0 at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the changes to the engine and exhaust, the fully-faired motorcycle also gains new graphics, a dual horn, and a side stand engine cut-off.





BS-VI compliant automatic scooters will be introduced later in January 2020, with the first one being the Fascino. This will be followed by the updated Ray ZR.





Yamaha India has a press conference scheduled in Chennai on December 19, where it is expected to launch the updated R3. The twin-cylinder motorcycle will be shod with a new upside-down fork, all-digital instrumentation, and a new aerodynamic fairing. The motorcycle will be BS-VI compliant and is expected to be priced 10 to 15 percent more than the outgoing model.





(Edited by Suman Singh)











