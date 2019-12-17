Yamaha recalls 7,757 units of FZ FI v3.0 and FZ-S FI v3.0

First being introduced in 2008, the Yamaha FZ range was instrumental in making premium 150cc motorcycles popular in the Indian subcontinent.

By YS Auto
17th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Yamaha India has recalled 7,757 units of its FZ FI v3.0 and FZ-S FI v3.0 with immediate effect, as the company wants to rectify an issue related to 'non-fitment of rear side reflector' in 7,757 units of motorcycles, manufactured since October 2019.


The reflector will be fitted in the affected motorcycles for free-of-cost at any of the Yamaha’s authorised dealers. The company will also be contacting the affected customers individually. However, the faulty reflectors do not have any effect on the mechanical aspects of the motorcycle and are safe to ride.


The announcement comes a month after the company recalled 12,620 units of FZ 25 and 728 units of Fazer 25, which were manufactured from June 2018. The company believed that the potential problem with the engine head was the loose cover bolt.


Yamaha FZ-S FI BS-VI


Earlier in November 2019, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer launched the BS-VI compliant version of the FZ FI v3.0 and FZ-S FI v3.0, at Rs 99,200 and Rs 1,01,200 respectively (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).


Currently, the 149cc air-cooled engine in the FZ FI and FZ-S FI produces a reduced 12.4 PS of power and 13.6 Nm of torque. Besides, Yamahas has also launched the BS-VI compliant R15 v3.0 at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the changes to the engine and exhaust, the fully-faired motorcycle also gains new graphics, a dual horn, and a side stand engine cut-off.


BS-VI compliant automatic scooters will be introduced later in January 2020, with the first one being the Fascino. This will be followed by the updated Ray ZR.


Yamaha India has a press conference scheduled in Chennai on December 19, where it is expected to launch the updated R3. The twin-cylinder motorcycle will be shod with a new upside-down fork, all-digital instrumentation, and a new aerodynamic fairing. The motorcycle will be BS-VI compliant and is expected to be priced 10 to 15 percent more than the outgoing model.


(Edited by Suman Singh)



Also Read

3 Yamaha R15 v3.0 based motorcycles we want to be launched in India


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Skoda India plans to launch as many as 5 new cars

YS Auto

What is a FASTag and what all the hype is about

YS Auto

Performance cars in India you can buy under INR 10 lakhs

YS Auto

Over 10K drivers in London register on Ola ahead of launch

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
The journey of Rahul Chari: From opting out of IIT to building PhonePe (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Mitsubishi reduces the price of Outlander by Rs 4.61 lakh

YS Auto

Skoda India plans to launch as many as 5 new cars

YS Auto

Hyundai reveals design sketches for its new sedan car, Aura

YS Auto

Baby Harley Davidson ready to hit production and testing stage in China

YS Auto

Maruti to continue selling small diesel cars after a brief hiatus

YS Auto

Suzuki launches 2020 Hayabusa in India with updated brakes

YS Auto

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore