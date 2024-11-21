Brands
Moglix is one of Asia's largest and fastest-growing B2B (Business-to-Business) e-commerce companies, focusing on the industrial and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) supplies sector. It is a B2B unicorn (a startup valued at over $1 billion).
Moglix is a full-stack B2B commerce company focused on industrial goods, MRO (maintenance, repair, operations) supplies, and packaging materials. It provides enterprises with an integrated platform for procurement, fulfillment and logistics, technology (Saas), Financing (Credlix) and Global Supply Chain (Zoglix). Business Model: Full-stack B2B procurement platform for MRO/indirects and select direct materials—combining marketplace supply, VMI/fulfillment, e-procurement workflows, and supply-chain finance (Credlix). Scale & Traction: FY24 operating revenue ₹7,905 crore (US$ ~950m), loss narrowed to ₹139 crore; FY23 revenue ~₹4,556 crore. Geography: Core India operations with Middle East presence (UAE) and a cross-border arm (Zoglix) serving US/Mexico sourcing. M&A to expand categories/capabilities: ADI India distribution (security/surveillance) in Oct 2022; Khatema Fibres (sustainable packaging) in Nov 2024. Technology: Uses Google Cloud’s Vertex AI for unified search, automated product content, and service chatbots (measurable lift in CX/SEO).
Mogli Labs (india) Private Limited
Delhi NCR, Delhi, India
2015
1000+
2015
Founded in 2015 by IIT Kanpur & ISB alumnus Rahul Garg.
Seed raised from Ratan Tata and Accel Partners and launched Moglix Marketplace: an ecommerce platform for industrial goods.
2016
First Major Funding in Series-A of $4.2 M from Accel, Jungle Ventures investors to to build the core business.
2017
We raised our Series B in 2017.
2018
We raised our Series C in 2018.
