Moglix is a full-stack B2B commerce company focused on industrial goods, MRO (maintenance, repair, operations) supplies, and packaging materials. It provides enterprises with an integrated platform for procurement, fulfillment and logistics, technology (Saas), Financing (Credlix) and Global Supply Chain (Zoglix). Business Model: Full-stack B2B procurement platform for MRO/indirects and select direct materials—combining marketplace supply, VMI/fulfillment, e-procurement workflows, and supply-chain finance (Credlix). Scale & Traction: FY24 operating revenue ₹7,905 crore (US$ ~950m), loss narrowed to ₹139 crore; FY23 revenue ~₹4,556 crore. Geography: Core India operations with Middle East presence (UAE) and a cross-border arm (Zoglix) serving US/Mexico sourcing. M&A to expand categories/capabilities: ADI India distribution (security/surveillance) in Oct 2022; Khatema Fibres (sustainable packaging) in Nov 2024. Technology: Uses Google Cloud’s Vertex AI for unified search, automated product content, and service chatbots (measurable lift in CX/SEO).