B2B commerce company Moglix on Thursday said it acquired Khatema Fibres, a manufacturer of eco-friendly paper products.

Leveraging Khatema’s manufacturing expertise, Moglix plans to integrate and diversify its offerings, reducing lead times and ensuring efficient delivery, the company said in a statement.

With expansion plans in Uttarakhand, Moglix aims to support the state’s industrial growth by creating jobs, promoting skill development, and enhancing local manufacturing capabilities, it said.

“This acquisition not only expands our manufacturing footprint but enables us to deliver even greater value as we meet the dynamic demands of the market. Our commitment to supporting India’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 remains steadfast,” Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO, Moglix.

This acquisition will help ﻿Moglix to improve local infrastructure and open new market opportunities for farmers and artisans.

Founded in 1990, sustainable paper manufacturer Khatema Fibres, with an annual capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes, offers a diverse range of eco-friendly products, including speciality high-strength kraft paper, interleaving paper, machine-glazed and machine-finished papers, various tissue options, sublimation paper, virgin test liners, and food-grade packaging solution.

The acquisition complements Moglix’s recent launch of Next Day Delivery in over 12 cities, soon expanding to 40, the company added.