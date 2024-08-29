Moglix jumps on quick commerce bandwagon, adds next-day delivery service

B2B ecommerce platform Moglix on Thursday said it is foraying into next-day delivery services as quick commerce gains wide traction in India.

“Moglix is changing customer expectations and creating a new bar for efficiency by cutting the delivery timeline from the industry standard of 72-96 hrs to a new normal of 12-24 hours,” the company said in a statement.

The startup currently offers the service in 12 major Indian cities and plans to expand to 40 cities in the next 6-12 months. It plans to grow the next-day delivery service to include over 10,000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) in these cities.

“Our analysis showed that 25% of our orders come from 12 major urban centres, where growth rates surpass the national average, but conversion rates were lower. This insight led us to develop our Next-Day Delivery service,” said Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO of Moglix.

Moglix, valued at $2.6 billion, has undertaken an operational overhaul to manage next-day deliveries. It has initiated a dedicated logistics team, along with advanced systems for demand forecasting, route optimisation, and real-time tracking to ensure packages are delivered within the due timeline.

Moglix joins a list of companies offering next-day delivery services, as D2C companies and consumer-focused firms highlighted traction brought through quick commerce and changes in consumer preference for instant gratification.

According to Moglix, India’s quick commerce market is expected to grow to a valuation of $5.5 billion by 2025.