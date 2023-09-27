Intel India gets new President, IBM India’s tech skilling initiatives

Intel appoints Gokul Subramaniam as India President

Intel Corporation has appointed Gokul Subramaniam as Intel India President. In this role, he will be responsible for Intel’s overall engineering and design operations in India, including driving innovation, cross-group efficiencies and execution of Intel products from the site.

Gokul Subramaniam has been with Intel for over 11 years and has held a number of technical and business leadership positions in product and systems engineering. Based in Bengaluru, he is currently a vice president of the Client Computing Group (CCG) and serves as general manager of Client Platforms and Systems. He is assuming the role of Intel India President in addition to his existing functional responsibility of leading Client Platforms and Systems in CCG.

IBM signs MoU with govt for student tech skilling courses

IBM and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), have announced the signing of multiple Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its various departments to provide curated courses to empower youth in India with future-ready skills.

The collaboration will focus on the co-creation of curriculum and access to IBM's learning platform IBM SkillsBuild for skilling learners across school education, higher education, and vocational skills on emerging technologies like AI (including generative AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing and professional development skills. IBM’s collaboration with MoE and MSDE spans three core levels of education: school, higher education, and vocational skills.

The growth of education focused on technology, digital, and emerging new short-term skills courses is a strategic imperative for the government, industry, and academia. A recent study by IBM Institute of Business Value (IBV), the augmented work for an automated, AI-driven world, states that surveyed executives in India estimate that implementing AI and automation will require more than 40% of their workforce to reskill over the next three years.

SAP introduces new GenAI co-pilot, Joule

Enterprise software company SAP has introduced Joule, a natural-language, generative AI copilot which will be embedded throughout SAP’s cloud enterprise portfolio, delivering proactive and contextualised insights from across the breadth and depth of SAP solutions and third-party sources.

A statement from SAP said that by quickly sorting through and contextualising data from multiple systems to surface smarter insights, Joule helps people get work done faster and drive better business outcomes in a secure, compliant way. Joule will be embedded into SAP applications from HR to finance, supply chain, procurement, and customer experience, as well as into the SAP Business Technology Platform.

“With almost 300 million enterprise users around the world working regularly with cloud solutions from SAP, Joule has the power to redefine the way businesses—and the people who power them—work,” said Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

1835 people loved this story How WhatsApp India is helping businesses of all sizes build a digital identity

Bain & Company forms AI partnership with Microsoft

Bain & Company has announced a partnership with Microsoft which will enable Bain’s client businesses to build and deploy new artificial intelligence (AI) applications across their operations faster, more effectively, and at scale.

The partnership combines Bain’s multi-disciplinary expertise in strategic business advice, machine learning, application engineering, and Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service to provide customers with the tools they need to accelerate the adoption of AI services and solutions.

Bain’s move to collaborate with Microsoft to provide enhanced services to clients implementing AI programs comes as the firm is experiencing a sharp rise in demand for its AI services. This jump in client demand comes since Bain announced a global services alliance with OpenAI, the research and deployment company behind the innovative AI systems ChatGPT and DALL·E in February.

As a result of the firm’s partnership with Microsoft, Bain enterprise clients will now have the option of utilising Azure OpenAI service to integrate their enterprise data with pre-existing language models, to address a wide variety of business use cases in a trusted and secure environment.

Infosys unveils new cloud platform for commercial airlines

Infosys has launched Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud (ICAC) a cloud offering designed for commercial airlines to help them accelerate their digital transformation journey. Infosys has leveraged its domain experience and expertise in the travel and hospitality sector to build ICAC, which will aim to deliver personalised experiences, optimised operations, and net zero journeys for clients.

The ICAC platform is built on composable architecture principles that draw from the overall framework of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. ICAC provides solutions, APIs and re-usable business assets that can be used for multiple use cases leading to process efficiency, improving customer experience, optimising networks etc.

Ensuredit and Simson Software form insurance tech JV

Two technology companies focused on the insurance segment—Ensuredit and Simson Software—have entered into a joint venture to form a new entity called Enfin. According to a statement, the primary objective of this venture is to eliminate barriers preventing individuals from accessing insurance and to streamline payment processes, effectively increasing insurance participation. The joint venture will see Ensuredit holding 51% stake and the rest with Simson.

Enfin will see investments from both Ensuredit and Simson Software, encompassing technology, strategic go-to-market efforts, and product integrations. The joint venture aims to enable an inclusive insurance ecosystem starting with the India market.

UST invests in supply chain firm Bricz

UST, a digital solutions company, has made an investment in a supply chain firm Bricz. According to a statement, the investment allows UST to offer greater support for the configuration and implementation of supply chain applications in areas such as warehouse management, transportation management and omnichannel commerce.

The collaboration will also allow UST to further develop its supply chain capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its growing customer base while assisting Bricz’s efforts to grow at scale and expand relationships with retailers.

Indium Software appoints new COO

Indium Software, a digital engineering services company has appointed Jagannath Bharadwaj (Jagan) as its chief operating officer. He joins from Ciklum, a product engineering and digital services company. Prior to Ciklum, Bharadwaj spent over two decades at Cognizant Technology Solutions in various delivery management and market-facing leadership roles.

Indium CEO and Co-founder Ram Sukumar said, “As COO, Jagan will be responsible for global delivery, including shaping our capabilities, solutions and intellectual property across digital engineering and data and analytics, to drive superior client experience and long-term relationships.”