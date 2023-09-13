Tata Elxsi forms alliance Ateme; Qlik launches AI solution

Tata Elxsi forms alliance with Ateme

Tata Elxsi, a product engineering and design services company, has formed an alliance with Ateme, a video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions firm, for a pre-integrated FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channel deployment solution.

Tata Elxsi’s OTT delivery platform, TEPlay, combined with Ateme’s NEA Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) solution, will help linear TV providers transition from satellite-only services to streaming platforms. The FAST solution is pre-integrated with leading direct and programmatic ad delivery platforms. This facilitates the swift launch of ad-based services, generating new revenue streams, the companies said.

Qlik launches solution for onboarding to AI platforms

Qlik launched Qlik Staige, a set of solutions to help customers harness artificial intelligence (AI) platforms. According to the company, with Qlik Staige, customers can innovate and move faster by making secure, governed AI, and automation part of everything they can do with Qlik.

Qlik Staige helps organisations build a trusted data foundation for AI, leverage modern AI-enhanced analytics, and deploy AI for advanced use cases. It allows enterprises to build a data foundation for AI in terms of enhancing data quality, offering diagnostics, and remediation on incomplete, corrupt, and unreliable data. It provides connectors to link up to various AI platforms and also reduces manual coding.

Netskope expands collaboration with Deloitte

Netskope, a global cybersecurity company, has announced that its existing alliance with Deloitte has expanded with the addition of Netskope to the Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) by Deloitte platform.

The new Netskope module on MXDR by Deloitte will include advanced cloud threat protection capabilities to help clients improve protection against malware and ransomware and intelligence enrichment for zero-day detection and response.

MXDR by Deloitte offers customers a fully managed cybersecurity solution designed to protect an organisation’s entire extended enterprise from internal and external cyber threats by operating 24x7x365 cyber threat hunting, detection, response, and remediation capabilities.

Infosys signs multi-year deal with STARK Group

Infosys has announced a multi-year collaboration with STARK Group, Europe’s largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to power its digital transformation journey by leveraging the recently launched Infosys Topaz—an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys and STARK Group will establish a data centre in Denmark, which will serve as the foundation to drive technological advancements and provide seamless services to STARK Group’s offices across Europe.

Additionally, Infosys will utilise its Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP)—a cloud-enabled platform—to provide NextGen Application Management Services and part of Infosys Cobalt and help drive automation in STARK Group’s IT landscape to improve and innovate its IT operations. Infosys will further aim to enable STARK Group to improve cost and operation efficiency and help it scale across multiple geographies.

SiMa.ai launches platform for integration of ML models

SiMa.ai, a machine learning company, launched Palette Edgematic, a free visual development environment designed for any company to get started with and accelerate ML at the edge. With Palette Edgematic, SiMa is delivering an onramp to AI and ML at the edge via a no-code approach to create, evaluate, and fine-tune ML applications from anywhere in the world via a secure browser.

Palette Edgematic enables a “drag and drop,” code-free approach where users can create, build, and deploy their own models and complete computer vision pipelines automatically in minutes versus months while evaluating the performance and power consumption needs of their edge ML application in real-time.

ML applications evaluated and developed with Palette Edgematic can later be deployed and executed on a SiMa Developer or Production board.

According to the company, with Palette Edgematic, anyone with a computer vision pipeline concept can evaluate it directly on an edge device without an intermediate step in the cloud, providing a direct path to implementation at the edge

NatWest Group India appoints Anil Puttegowda as head of strategy

NatWest Group India, the global capability centre of the UK-headquartered financial services group, has appointed Anil Puttegowda as the new head of strategy and transformation for international hubs and will be based in Bengaluru.

Puttegowda was previously with JP Morgan Chase & Co. and has more than three decades of experience in growing technology organisations. As the Head of Strategy and Transformation, he will lead the design and delivery of the strategy for the international hubs with a specific focus on the technology and data and analytics teams. to He will be a part of the India leadership team and will report to the head of international hubs.

His experience lies in areas of asset and wealth management, global markets, trading, middle and back-office process re-engineering, sustainable investing, and portfolio management. NatWest Group India provides services and solutions to its 19 million banking customers globally.