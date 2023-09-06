TCS bags $1B deal from Jaguar Land Rover; IBM renews partnership with IIT-B, IISc

TCS bags $1 billion contract from Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Digital unit of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to transform, simplify, and help manage its digital estate, and build a new future-ready, strategic technology architecture that will support the latter’s Reimagine strategy, in a notice to stock exchanges.

The deal is valued at £800 million ($1 billion) spread over the next five years. JLR is a subsidiary of Tata Motors, which is part of the Tata Group.

﻿TCS﻿ has had a longstanding relationship with JLR Digital, spanning over a decade and the IT company said it has been helping the luxury automaker optimise as well as pursue its growth and innovation agenda.

As a part of the new partnership, TCS will deliver a broad range of services spanning application development and maintenance, enterprise infrastructure management, cloud migration, cybersecurity and data services. By leveraging new technologies to transform core IT operations and adopting new ways of working, TCS will enable a leaner, more agile, and scalable operating model.

IBM renews research collaboration with IIT Bombay and IISc

﻿IBM﻿ has renewed its research collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore to transform and drive breakthrough innovations in the field of hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).

IIT Bombay joined the IBM AI Horizon Network in 2018 to advance AI research in India and in 2021, IBM and IISc Bangalore launched the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies and drive breakthrough innovations in this area.

Through the collaboration, IBM aims to drive innovation and provide practical solutions to complex global challenges by tapping the intellectual talent of students, faculty and industry researchers. By pushing the boundaries of knowledge and exploring new approaches, the project seeks to enhance various aspects of technology and contribute to a more advanced and efficient future.

Over the last few years, the collaboration between IBM and IIT Bombay as well as IISc, have yielded significant research outcomes and technological advancements. Spanning topics such as natural language processing, complex question answering, trust and explainability in AI, IT operations, distributed computing, and AI for Code, these collaborations have resulted in numerous research publications, MTech and PhD thesis.