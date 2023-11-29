Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University

Corporate

AWS expands scope of GenAI with new offerings

AWS has unveiled new technology offerings on the GenAI platform developed on its own as well as through partnerships.

Thimmaya Poojary1815 Stories
AWS expands scope of GenAI with new offerings

Wednesday November 29, 2023,

3 min Read

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) remained the dominant theme at re:Invent 2023, the flagship event of Amazon Web Services (AWS) at Las Vegas, as the global cloud company showcased new technology offerings developed on its own and through partnership with other companies.

“Reinventing is in our DNA,” said AWS CEO Adam Selipsky during the inaugural keynote address as the cloud company made perhaps the most important announcement of the day with the introduction of Amazon Q--a GenAI chatbot which is expected to assist individual developers and enterprises.

Selipsky said, “Amazon Q is a generative AI powered assistant for work that is tailored to your business which provides interactive answers, generates content, and takes action.”

He emphasised that this is the culmination of its seventeen years of experience as an AI company that reduces time taken to perform tasks and improve efficiency. He remarked that Amazon Q would follow the principles of responsible AI.

1152 people loved this story

Adobe acquires Bengaluru-based GenAI startup Rephrase.ai

AWS also unveiled newer technology platforms, which include two designed chip families--AWS Graviton4 and AWS Trainium 2. The company said these chips are advancements in price performance and energy efficiency, which will be deployed for a broad range of customer workloads including machine learning training and generative artificial intelligence applications.

The cloud company also strengthened its partnership with key companies such as Salesforce, Nvidia, BMW, and Pfizer to name a few. These partnerships encompass areas where both companies engage in joint technology development or go to market. It also includes companies which are leveraging AWS platforms for their services and products.

For example, AWS partnership with Graphics Processor Unit company Nvidia is for the last 13 years and at the Summit they expanded the scope. Now, AWS will offer the first cloud AI supercomputer with NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip and AWS UltraCluster Scalability.

Selipsky noted that the core focus of AWS will be on providing the technology platform and tools that will further expand the scope of foundational models as well as large language models (LLMs) of GenAI.

AWS also showcased its partnership with Anthropic, a highly-valued GenAI startup that has raised billions of dollars of investment from both Google and Amazon besides other technology companies.

AWS and Anthropic noted that their goal of working together was not only to deliver solutions which are quick and innovative, but also to ensure that GenAI is handled in the most responsible manner.

AWS also announced that it is committed to building guardrails in a responsible manner for its technology platform Amazon Bedrock, which offers a choice of foundational models along with a set of capabilities to build GenAI applications.

As the company noted that with Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock, there is an additional level of control on top of any protections built into foundational models. This is done to ensure that undesirable and harmful content are removed in interactions between users and applications.

However, AWS CEO noted the developments centering around GenAI were still at early stages.

(The correspondent is attending the AWS re:Invent summit in Las Vegas at the invitation of the company)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Technology

Dump Google Photos: Switch to these self-hosted alternatives

3

Lifehacks

Struggling with productivity: Master the Eisenhower Box Method

4

Just In

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 29, 2023)

5

Startup

This Saas startup’s observability platform is automating data analysis for product teams