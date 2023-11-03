Menu
Titan shares climb over 2% as it posts 9.7% rise in Sept quarter earnings

The stock went up by 2.23% to close at Rs 3,272.55 on the BSE.

Press Trust of India312 Stories
Titan shares climb over 2% as it posts 9.7% rise in Sept quarter earnings

Friday November 03, 2023,

1 min Read

Shares of jewellery and watchmaker Titan Company Ltd on Friday rose over 2% after the firm reported an increase of 9.7% in its consolidated net profit in the September quarter.

The stock went up by 2.23% to close at Rs 3,272.55 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.66% to Rs 3,286.70.

At the NSE, it gained 2.28% to touch Rs 3,274.50.

Titan Company Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 9.7% in consolidated net profit at Rs 916 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, led by sales of jewellery in the domestic market.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 835 crore in the July-September period last year, the Tata Group-managed firm said in a regulatory filing.

Titan's sales increased 25% to Rs 10,708 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 8,567 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 11,402 crore, up 41.07% year-on-year.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

