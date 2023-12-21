Menu
Corporate

AWS India sees deeper engagement with public sector to build digital platforms

AWS is engaged with various governments in India to build digital platforms that can deliver citizen services at scale.

Thimmaya Poojary1829 Stories
AWS India sees deeper engagement with public sector to build digital platforms

Thursday December 21, 2023,

3 min Read

Global cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) aims to work more closely with the government of India to build national digital platforms to deliver various kinds of citizen services.

“We (AWS) are just getting started on this and are very positive on the government initiatives to build these national platforms that will have an impact on the citizens,” said Shalini Kapoor, Director and Chief Technologist, Public Sector, AWS India in an interaction with EnterpriseStory.

AWS is already engaged with these platforms more commonly known as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in projects such DigiLocker, CoWin, and DigiYatra to name a few.

Kapoor strongly believes the cloud platform is the only way to enable the faster adoption of digital citizen services. In addition, this technology also optimises on the cost front and also brings in economies of scale.

AWS Shalini Kapoor
1859 people loved this story

India's Digital Public Infrastructure an unstoppable force: R Chandrasekhar

At the same time, AWS also provides the choice of models to the government on how they would like to deploy these cloud platforms. “All our services are based on customer requirements which can have a transformative impact,” said Kapoor.

Besides being a partner in building these digital platforms, AWS is also engaged with the government to create vertical kinds of infrastructure which have specific requirements in segments like healthcare, education or agriculture. Through its engagement with the public sector in India, AWS' vision is to build a proven scale of DPI which can be then taken to any other country across the globe.

Besides the central government, AWS India is also engaged with the state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Kerala on various projects including building digital infrastructure.

AWS India also sees startups playing a key role. Kapoor said, “We have to work with startups to make this happen.”

AWS will be providing the technology infrastructure to the startups to enable them to focus on their business. For example, Eka Care, a healthtech startup which is a repository of public health records for users to store, access and share different types of medical records is using the AWS HealthLake platform. This technology platform also brings a lot of AI and ML capabilities to provide sharper personalised insights.

The government is also coming out with these health cards to generate IDs that can be used to go to any medical facility. They are also using a lot of analytics using the Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Titan models to see how they can do GenAI.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

