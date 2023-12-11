Infosys CFO resigns, Jayesh Sanghrajka to take over

India’s second-largest IT services company Infosys announced that the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nilanjan Roy will be stepping down from the position. Deputy CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka will be taking over the role.

In a notice to the stock exchanges, Infosys said Nilanjan Roy had tendered his resignation due to personal reasons and to explore external growth opportunities. The Board at its meeting today took the decision of appointing Jayesh Sanghrajka to the role effective April 1, 2024.

Roy joined Infosys as CFO in 2018 from Bharti Airtel where he held the position of Global CFO. He also worked with Unilever.

Jayesh Sanghrajka, a chartered accountant and cost accountant professional, has over 25 years of experience—18 of those years at Infosys. He is presently responsible for various areas of the finance function, including investor relations, business finance, corporate finance, treasury, and tax. Additionally, he also oversees the mergers and acquisitions portfolio.

Commenting on the appointment, Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, “I am delighted to announce that Jayesh will take over as Chief Financial Officer. As Deputy CFO, he has been leading multiple portfolios in the finance function for several years now and his depth of experience and knowledge will serve us well to take the function to greater heights."

"I would also like to express my deep appreciation for Nilanjan for ably leading the function over the last five years and wish him the very best for his future endeavours,” he added.

Roy is the third senior-level executive at Infosys to have left the company in the recent past. Previously, Mohit Joshi and Ravi Kumar also left Infosys to become CEOs at Tech Mahindra and Cognizant, respectively.