News

Tech Mahindra unveils global crowdsourcing platform

The platform aims to create flexible work opportunities for the gig workforce.

Press Trust of India8362 Stories
Tech Mahindra unveils global crowdsourcing platform

Wednesday December 13, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Tech Mahindra﻿ on Wednesday launched Populii, a crowdsourcing platform that enables gig workers to collaborate with leading organisations through micro jobs requiring 'human-in-the-loop' services, according to a release.

Gig jobs on Populii will include content rating, data collection, data transcription, and data annotation of multiple data types.

The platform aims to create flexible work opportunities for the gig workforce while equipping businesses with reliable data from trained and qualified candidates to build competitive AI algorithms.

Announcing the launch of Populii, the release said it is a crowdsourcing platform that enables gig workers to collaborate with leading organisations through micro jobs requiring human-in-the-loop services.

Populii will create opportunities for gig job seekers around data management, microtasks, and user studies with enterprises.

It will also support enterprises in creating production-grade machine-learning models with the help of a qualified workforce and flexible crowd delivery models, enabling businesses to access a pool of skilled talent for a quick ramp-up, the release added.

Birendra Sen, Business Head of Business Process Services at Tech Mahindra, noted that building competitive next-gen Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions requires substantial time and tapping into talent beyond traditional workplaces.

"Populii, Tech Mahindra's crowdsourcing platform, connects enterprises with skilled gig workers globally, helping enterprises accelerate AI solution creation while reducing costs and boosting productivity," Sen said.

With this, gig workers will get access to top AI projects and flexible earning opportunities.

For job seekers, Populii will serve as the community to find gig jobs that fit their schedule, enable upskilling, and ensure on-time payments.

For enterprises, the platform will provide rich and accurate data that aligns with their business objectives.

Edited by Suman Singh

