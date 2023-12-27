Wipro files case against former CFO Jatin Dalal: Report

Wipro has filed a case against its former chief finance officer (CFO) Jatin Dalal for unspecified reasons and the latter has sought an arbitration over the matter, according to a report.

A report in The Times of India stated that the IT services company filed the case against Dalal at a civil court in Bengaluru and the former CFO moved an application seeking that the matter be referred to arbitration. The report further noted that both parties have been heard and the next hearing is scheduled for January 3 when the court will decide whether the matter should be referred to arbitration.

Dalal resigned as CFO in September and his last working day was on November 30. He had joined the company in 2002 and became the CFO in 2015.

Following his departure from Wipro, Dalal joined rival Cognizant on December 1.

The development comes after another report in The Time of India which stated that Wipro has filed a case against its former senior executive Mohd Haque for allegedly violating norms regarding confidential information. Haque, who was earlier Senior Vice President at Wipro at their healthcare division, had resigned from the company in June and later joined Cognizant.

The report noted that Haque allegedly uploaded and emailed files on his personal email account in violation of the rules of Wipro.

Wipro in the recent past has been faced with several senior-level exits, which also included the resignation of its Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Trautman.