Perplexity brings AI assistant for Android users

AI search engine firm ﻿Perplexity AI﻿has launched an AI assistant for Android users that uses reasoning, search, and apps to assist with daily tasks.

“We are excited to launch the Perplexity Assistant to all Android users. This marks the transition for Perplexity from an answer engine to a natively integrated assistant that can call other apps and perform basic tasks for you. Update or install Perplexity app on Play Store,” CEO Aravind Srinivas wrote in a post on X.

We are excited to launch the Perplexity Assistant to all Android users. This marks the transition for Perplexity from an answer engine to a natively integrated assistant that can call other apps and perform basic tasks for you. Update or install Perplexity app on Play Store. pic.twitter.com/FSRDLtVWzB — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) January 23, 2025

According to the Perplexity chief, the assistant can help with tasks such as booking an Uber, finding dinner reservations, playing an old YouTube video, playing music, getting directions, and even translating Shakespeare—all through voice commands, a simple action button, or a gesture.

The interactions stay in context, allowing users to start a conversation and follow up with actions. Since multimodal interactions are supported, users can use the assistant with both camera and voice to complete their tasks by asking about what they see in front of them, or on their screen.

Multimodal interactions (with both camera and voice) are supported! pic.twitter.com/SLs6T9hRx3 — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) January 23, 2025

“We're going to make it available for free to all Android users. All you gotta do is switch your default assistant on your Android phone from Google (or Gemini) to Perplexity. It's a no-brainer because neither of those assistants can handle the tasks Perplexity Assistant can,” Srinivas noted in one of his posts.

“I have been told that Google retained the Default Search on Android because OEMs can't have the Play Store. The default assistant should and hopefully will be a more open playground for competition, and we're excited to lead the way there starting today!” he added.

Also Read Nandan Nilekani wrong about pushing India to ignore model training skills: Perplexity CEO

This comes after the launch of Sonar, Perplexity’s API, which is designed for building generative search with real-time information and citations into apps, along with a Pro version featuring enhanced functionality.

Founded in 2022, Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine and chatbot, which leverages advanced technologies like natural language processing and machine learning. According to the CEO, its ability to deliver real-time information sets it apart from other AI chatbots. It competes against OpenAI, which has begun rolling out search features to all ChatGPT users.

In December, Perplexity secured $500 million in its fourth funding round boosting its valuation to $9 billion, three times its previous value.