Accenture remains most valuable IT services brand, TCS in second place

Global technology company Accenture remained the most valuable IT services brand globally with a brand value of $40.5 billion in 2024, growing by 2%, followed by Tata Consultancy Services at $19.2 billion.

According to a report by Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy firm, TCS demonstrated an 11% growth in brand value driven by its continued and consistent brand and marketing investment, including the sponsorship of Formula E and its partnership with Jaguar.

These marketing campaigns also acted as a showcase for TCS’s capabilities, enhancing its reputation.

However, the report noted that with generative large language models getting all the attention now, Accenture is well poised to embrace the mega-trend that offers the possibility of reinventing businesses and industries.

On the other hand, Infosys has established itself as one of the preeminent IT services brands, achieving the fastest CAGR in brand value over the last five years among IT services companies. With an increase of 9.3% to $14.2 billion this year, Infosys is now the third most valuable IT brand globally.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has been ranked the number one CEO in the IT services sector in the Brand Finance Brand Guardianship Index 2024.

HCLTech’s brand valuation rose 16% to $7.6 billion, positioning itself among the five fastest-growing IT brands and "as the fastest-growing brand among the top 10 largest IT brands in this year’s ranking, boosting value through significant sponsorship deals with sporting giants such as the New York Giants and New York Jets," the report added.

“While IT services brands thrived during the pandemic's digital transformation boom, a current slowdown driven by macroeconomic headwinds, inflation, and geopolitical tensions has them rethinking their strategies. Despite cautious short-term spending, the substantial long-term demand for AI presents a crucial opportunity for IT services brands to adapt and differentiate themselves,” Lorenzo Coruzzi, Valuation Director at Brand Finance, said.