News

Qualcomm India expands presence in Chennai with new design centre; proposed investment at over Rs 177 Cr

The new design centre is expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals, contributing to the growth and development of Chennai's vibrant workforce.

Press Trust of India8424 Stories
Qualcomm India expands presence in Chennai with new design centre; proposed investment at over Rs 177 Cr

Sunday January 07, 2024,

2 min Read

Chip designer ﻿Qualcomm﻿ on Sunday announced an expansion in Chennai with a new design centre that entails a proposed investment of Rs 177.27 crore and job creation for up to 1,600 skilled professionals.

The new centre will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies. It will also actively contribute to Qualcomm's global Research and Development endeavours in 5G cellular technology, affirming the company's commitment to be at the forefront of the wireless communications industry, according to a release.

The new design centre is expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals, contributing to the growth and development of Chennai's vibrant workforce, it said.

"At the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in Chennai today, Qualcomm Incorporated announced a significant expansion in Chennai with a new facility for their Design Centre, representing a proposed investment of Rs 177.27 crore," the release said.

Savi Soin, President of Qualcomm India, said the new design centre in Chennai plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity globally, especially in India.

"The new design centre is a critical asset to support Qualcomm's commitment to make in India and design in India. This will expand our collaboration with India technology partners and accelerate the market adoption of new technology," Soin said.

Mahesh Moorthy, Vice President, Engineering and Qualcomm Chennai Design Centre Head, said the state of Tamil Nadu with its rich pool of skilled professionals, outstanding educational institutions and focus on innovation holds the key to propelling Qualcomm's technological advancements to new heights.

Edited by Suman Singh

