Vertiv opens new manufacturing plant in Pune catering to data centres

Vertiv opens new data centre manufacturing facility in Pune

Global digital infrastructure company Vertiv has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune to meet the surging demand for data centres and supporting infrastructure solutions in India.

Complementing Vertiv’s existing manufacturing facilities in Ambernath and Pune, the new plant manufactures thermal management products and solutions tailored for data centres, telecom, and commercial and industrial applications, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Spanning 210,000 square feet, the facility supports the manufacturing of cooling solutions ranging from 200W to 2MW+, including adiabatic free cooling chillers, large custom air handling units (AHU), thermal wall units, a new range of large direct expansion (DX), packaged DX and free cooling with economizer units, a new range of in-row cooling units, wall mount units, and rack cooling systems.

The facility also has state-of-the-art psychometric labs to provide performance testing, a dedicated customer experience centre, and design support capabilities. It is situated in an India Green Building Council (IGBC) compliant park that focuses on sustainability and reducing impact on the environment.

1100 people loved this story Infosys loses $1.5B deal from a global company

Zendesk to acquire Klaus

Global SaaS company Zendesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Klaus, an AI-powered quality management platform.

With Klaus, Zendesk said its customers will be able to deliver consistent, high-quality service across every channel and across both human and digital agents (bots)—all while unlocking the power of everyday customer interactions to increase loyalty.

Klaus' AI score pinpoints conversations with positive or negative sentiment, and identifies outliers, churn risk, escalations and follow-ups across all conversations—even those done by outsourced teams. Klaus spots knowledge gaps and coaching opportunities that can be used to improve agent performance and productivity, all of which the company said results in higher customer satisfaction.

LTIMindtree launches new cloud management platform

LTIMindtree, an Indian IT services company, has launched the SaaS-based hybrid cloud management platform Canvas CloudXperienz. The platform, powered by Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOPs), helps enterprises explore the full potential of digital transformation initiatives across their cloud management spectrum and enables businesses to manage and optimise their hybrid cloud infrastructure and applications while providing unparalleled efficiency, security, and scalability.

According to the company, Canvas CloudXperienz platform provides a 360-degree observability of the business and IT environment which helps users measure the performance trends, peak and off-peak business requirements, benchmark enterprise applications, infrastructure, and cloud resources optimally. This leads to increased efficiency with 40-70% automation of services and freeing up their employees’ time for other strategic tasks.

Randstad Digital unveils new upskilling initiative

Randstad Digital, a leading digital enablement organisation, has expanded its automotive practice to further enable software-defined vehicle technology in the auto industry. Randstad Digital will continue to support this sector by providing training programmes and resources to nurture the next generation of automotive professionals and experts.

The company noted that while software-defined vehicles (SDVs) represent a significant shift in the automotive industry, with continuous improvements and customisation of vehicles throughout their lifecycle, it raises challenges related to software reliability, cybersecurity, and data privacy.

To deploy this technology at scale, Randstad Digital is establishing automotive centres of excellence in its Digital Talent Centers (DTC) in Romania and India to train and upskill as many as 2,000 individuals over the next two years. The DTCs will serve as a hub for talent development and innovation in the field of SDVs, offering comprehensive training programmes and resources to equip individuals with the knowledge required to excel in a fast-evolving automotive ecosystem.