Infosys unveils responsible AI platform, and other news

Infosys unveils new Responsible AI Suite

﻿Infosys﻿ launched Responsible AI Suite—a part of Infosys Topaz—an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI (Gen AI).­­­

Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite is a set of 10+ offerings built around the Scan, Shield, and Steer framework, which aims to monitor and protect AI models and systems from risks and threats, while enabling businesses to apply AI responsibly.

The offerings, across the framework, include a combination of accelerators and solutions designed to drive responsible AI adoption across enterprises.

According to the Infosys Generative AI Radar by Infosys Knowledge Institute, enterprises worldwide are identifying data privacy, security, ethics, and bias as the primary challenges in their pursuit of innovation with AI. The Responsible AI Suite is designed to help enterprises balance innovation with ethical considerations, such as bias and privacy prevention, and maximise their return on investments.

Nutanix partners with iValue Infosolutions

﻿Nutanix﻿, a hybrid multi-cloud computing company, has appointed iValue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, a provider of integrated IT solutions and services across the Asia-Pacific region, as an official value-added distributor for the Indian market.

The partnership will combine Nutanix's hybrid multi-cloud solution with iValue's range of enterprise applications and expertise in solution services delivery. It will help enable enterprises to expedite their digital transformation journeys and achieve optimal outcomes in their cloud environments.

NTT Data, Schneider Electric unveil edge computing solution

NTT DATA and Schneider Electric have unveiled a new platform that will enable enterprises to harness the power of edge computing. The solution will integrate edge, private 5G, IoT, and modular data centres to support the computational demands of Gen AI applications deployed at the edge.

The joint offering combines NTT DATA’s Edge as a Service, which includes fully managed edge-to-cloud, private 5G, and IoT capabilities, with Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure, a modular data centre that fuses OT solutions with the latest in IT technologies.

This is expected to enable companies to maximise energy efficiency and meet the demands of computer-intensive tasks, such as machine vision, predictive maintenance, and other AI inferencing applications at the edge.

L&T Technology Services recognised as top supplier by Collins Aerospace

L&T Technology Services is recognised as the Supplier of the Year 2023-24 by Collins Aerospace Global Engineering & Technology Centre (GETC) in India. The award is a recognition of LTTS’ consistent demonstration and expertise in engineering and design, product development, smart manufacturing, and digitalisation—areas that are crucial to Collins Aerospace's success in commercial, regional, corporate, military aircraft, and international space programmes.

Since 2015, LTTS has been a supplier to Collins Aerospace (a unit of RTX), focusing on providing consistent excellence in service delivery, and was recognised as the Supplier of the Year in April 2016, solidifying its reputation as a reliable and high-quality service provider.

ITI signs MoUs for private 5G ecosystem

Telecom PSU ITI Ltd has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Lekha Wireless, Niral Networks, and InstaICT Solution Pvt Ltd to create and manage the entire private 5G ecosystem for an enterprise, i.e., plan, design, deploy, implement, and manage.

Under the terms of the MoUs, ITI Ltd will collaborate with these companies to implement 5G Private (Captive & Non-Captive) Network Solutions within ITI Ltd.

Homes R Us partners with MoEngage

Homes R Us, a furnishing and décor brand, has partnered with ﻿Moengage﻿, a Bengaluru-headquartered marketing automation and customer engagement platform to help the former build strong connections with its customer base and provide personalised experiences.

With MoEngage, Homes R Us plans to deliver personalised recommendations, build targeted promotions, and provide timely notifications across various touchpoints, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and driving long-term loyalty.

Happiest Minds creates new organisation structure

﻿Happiest Minds Technologies﻿ has announced its new vertical organisation structure comprising six new industry groups—industrial, manufacturing, and energy and utilities; healthcare and life sciences; retail, CPG and logistics; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); hi-tech and media and entertainment; and edtech.

Each new industry group is led by an IG head and is responsible for the P&L, selling Gen AI business services to existing and potential accounts, along with product and digital engineering services and infrastructure management and security services.