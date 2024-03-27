Global technology firm HCLTech has been selected by health and wellbeing firm Oriola Corporation to drive its digital journey and boost customer experiences.

Oriola Corporation operates in the Nordic region.

HCLTech said it will help Oriola transform its enterprise resource planning and enterprise warehouse management systems in Sweden and Finland.

"Moving to an agile, cloud-based ERP platform will allow Oriola to transform and simplify their business operations, enabling them to modernise the application stack and optimise IT operating costs," the company said in a statement.

Mikael Nurmi, Chief Digital Officer, Oriola, said the project will allow the company to better respond to future customer and business needs, strengthen collaboration across the company, improve transparency, and support managing the business in a cross-market operating model.

"We look forward to accelerating Oriola's business transformation with our strong partnership with SAP and innovative product engineering capabilities," said Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, Europe and Africa at HCLTech.