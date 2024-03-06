IBM, C-DAC sign MoU for high-performance computing

IBM and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an autonomous scientific society of MeitY, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the creation of a joint working group to accelerate high-performance computing (HPC) in India.

This collaboration is intended to spur and support the growth of India’s developer community, with a focus on processor design, system design, firmware, and application development, including contributions to open-source initiatives.

As part of this MoU, both parties will promote IBM’s Power processor for HPC applications across Indian start-ups, MSMEs, research organisations, and academic institutions. Through the HPC working group, IBM and C-DAC plan to collaborate in several key areas spanning across skilling, competency and ecosystem building in HPC design research across the full technology stack for processor development.

Infosys renews partnership with ATP Tour

﻿Infosys﻿ has renewed its digital innovation partnership with the ATP Tour until 2026. The three-year extension of the partnership will continue to draw on Infosys’ expertise in digital technologies like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud to enrich the fan experience and player performance in professional tennis.

Since the partnership’s inception in 2015, Infosys and ATP have collaborated to deploy digital assets for ATP like PlayerZone intranet portal, Tour fan app, and AI features for the stats centre.

A statement claimed these technologies have led to a 50% increase in traffic on the stats section of the ATP website year-on-year. It has seen over 5.7 million digital engagements from fans worldwide for its content including rally analysis, 3D visualizations, stroke summaries, and many point-by-point insight tools. Infosys and ATP will now focus on new innovations powered by AI and data to personalise experiences for players and fans.

1316 people loved this story Building for digital native investors: The rise of Angel One as an online broking company

SAP appoints Manish Prasad as India Managing Director

Global cloud software company SAP has appointed Manish Prasad as President and Managing Director for SAP Indian Subcontinent. He succeeds Kulmeet Bawa who will take on a global role.

Prasad is a seasoned technology executive with over two decades of experience at companies including Wipro, Accenture, IBM, and Dell. He will be based out of Bengaluru.

Manipal Institute of Technology partners with Altair

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), under the aegis of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has entered into a collaboration with Bengaluru-based Altair with a focus on engineering education and research, especially in the field of mechatronic systems.

The partnership will provide the students of MIT access to software solutions and training programmes from Altair which allows for practical exposure to mechatronics design, analysis, and optimisation processes.

63 Moons Technologies enters into cybersecurity domain

63 Moons Technologies has forayed into the segment of cybersecurity with products and services for three verticals—Cybx for mobile phones, 63 SATS focused on enterprise servers, and Cyberdome for governments. The company said these cybersecurity verticals are formed in alliance with 10 other global firms.

The mobile phone security solution Cybx will help users make secure calls by checking associated risks like wifi status, unverified inbound messages etc. The enterprise solution 63 Sats will guard the risks of ransomware.

NetApp unveils new cybersecurity features

Data infrastructure company ﻿NetApp﻿ has unveiled its cyber-resiliency capabilities that are expected to better protect and recover their data in the face of ransomware threats. The NetApp cyber-resiliency capabilities protect both primary and secondary data for organisations whether it is stored on-premises or in the cloud.

According to NetApp, with the threat of ransomware looming, organisations need solutions that not only protect their data but also quickly recover lost data and return to normal operations. The company said it is focused on designing data storage and management systems that maximise data protection and security while meeting data governance and compliance standards, with new updates.

Dell Technologies expands partnership with CrowdStrike

Dell Technologies and CrowdStrike have expanded their partnership to deliver Dell’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform, helping businesses defend against increasingly complex cyberattacks.

According to the 2024 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report, cyberattacks are faster, more sophisticated and stealthier than ever. The Dell Managed Detection and Response will be available for global customers with the CrowdStrike Falcon XDR Platform as a direct solution and through channel partners.