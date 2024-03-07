TCS gets global top employer ranking

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognised as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. The company said its employee engagement and talent development initiatives have reinforced its position as a global employer of choice for the ninth consecutive year.

The global certification follows a series of localised certifications with TCS being named a top employer in 32 countries and regions, including Europe, the UK, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and South-East Asia. TCS employs a diverse workforce of 603,305 employees in 55 countries representing 153 nationalities (as of December 31, 2023). Women make up 35.7 percent of its workforce.

TCS was certified as a top employer based on an HR Best Practices Survey that evaluated six domains and 20 topics, including work environment, diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition, people strategy, well-being, and learning.

IIT Roorkee signs MoU with Micron for skill development

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Micron to help foster innovation and develop a highly skilled local workforce. The partnership includes furthering research in technology fields, providing experiential learning opportunities for students, cultivating student recruiting activities, and facilitating industry-relevant training.

The Micron Semiconductor Lab will prioritise the technical skills, processes and resources needed for IIT Roorkee to adapt and thrive through student internships and fellowships, while recognizing the importance of local technical expertise. This will be achieved through specialised master’s and doctoral degree programmes, with the support of an augmented curriculum, a physical lab, and a panel of professors who will work closely with the students on their technical development.

Persistent Systems implements Commvault’s data recovery solution

Persistent Systems, a leading Indian engineering services company has implemented Metallic AI - the data recovery solution of Commvault to protect itself against any potential cybersecurity threats.

The Metallic AI solution of Commvault is integrated with Microsoft Azure through which Persistent is able to create immutable, air-gapped copies of its core data and automate routine data protection tasks. This resulted in an 8-hour recovery time objective (RTO) which was 66 percent faster than the targeted 24 hours. The 22-minute recovery point objective (RPO) ensured minimal data loss if downtime occurs.

For robust data security and rapid recovery at scale, Persistent Systems selected Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI, as its cyber resilience platform. To ensure that Commvault Cloud could meet its exacting standards, Persistent completed a series of rigorous tests.

LTIMindtree appoints new CFO

LTIMindtree has announced the appointment of Vipul Chandra as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) who comes in place of Vinit Teredesai. Chandra will take over from Apr 25, 2024.

Prior to joining L&T, Vipul Chandra worked with Citibank in India as Managing Director, Head of Corporate Sales and Structuring in the Global Markets business. He is an Engineer with a specialisation in Electronics and Communication from Delhi College of Engineering and is also a Post-Graduate (Diploma in Management) from IIM Calcutta.

HCLTech and ServiceNow form partnership for GenAI solutions

HCLTech, and ServiceNow have entered into a partnership to deliver new generative AI (GenAI)-led solutions. A statement said the offerings will help enable enterprises to adopt ServiceNow’s GenAI capabilities across the business quickly and efficiently.

Under the partnership, HCLTech will offer consulting, design, implementation, and managed services through ServiceNow’s entire suite of products. This partnership will deliver use cases and solutions, enabling enterprises to increasingly adopt ServiceNow’s industry domain-specific GenAI solutions which is expected to help enterprises realise cost savings and enhance cross-department efficiency and productivity.

HCLTech and ServiceNow will also launch a ServiceNow business unit and the ‘Fluid NOW' centers of excellence in London, New York and Noida for enterprises to explore the latest GenAI solutions.