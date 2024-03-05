Wipro, GM, Magna team up to build B2B automotive sales platform

Global automobile company General Motors (GM), global automotive supplier Magna, and IT services company Wipro have teamed up to develop a B2B sales platform for buying and selling automotive software. The platform, called SDVerse, aims to be a matchmaking platform for buyers and sellers of embedded automotive software.

SDVerse focuses on connecting automotive software buyers and sellers through a digital platform. Sellers can list their software’s features and attributes while buyers can search and explore the available software products through a comprehensive catalogue. It is currently in development and is expected to feature hundreds of automotive software products, and participants from across the automotive value chain are invited to join.

Akamai adds new features to app, API protector product

Cloud company ﻿Akamai Technologies﻿ has made new additions to its flagship Akamai App and API Protector product, including advanced defences against sophisticated application-layer distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

According to the company, the enhanced Layer 7 DDoS protections can precisely detect and mitigate short DDoS attack bursts and use client reputation scores for improved rate limiting. An additional new capability, URL Protection, ensures the availability of mission-critical URLs, APIs, and microservices by prioritising legitimate traffic during highly distributed attacks.

The app and API Protector now feature Browser Impersonation Detection, which uses machine learning to gain deeper insights into browser behaviours while minimising false positives and enabling more effective detection of malicious bots.

1413 people loved this story Building for digital native investors: The rise of Angel One as an online broking company

Infosys forms learning partnership with Table Tennis Victoria

﻿Infosys﻿ has launched a new initiative for Infosys Springboard with Table Tennis Victoria to nurture young leaders from within the sport. The Junior Leadership programme aims to offer young leaders an immersive learning experience to enhance their digital skills and community awareness.

Participants will leverage a bespoke version of Infosys Springboard, the company’s digital learning and collaboration platform, to learn important skills such as inclusion, leadership, technology, and design thinking.

Programme participants will be selected from a cohort of over 700 competitive and recreation players under the age of 18 from both metropolitan and regional Victoria. They will spend a day at the Infosys Living Lab in Melbourne, with hands-on learning experiences across the Metaverse, AI, VR, and how these technologies are shaping sports, our communities, and the world.

IBM expands capacity of Technology Expert Labs in India

IBM has announced the expansion of IBM Technology Expert Labs capacity in India, focused on helping businesses to fully realise the potential of technologies like AI, hybrid cloud, and cybersecurity.

Located in Bengaluru and Kochi, the IBM Technology Expert Labs is a team of technical experts who will advise, architect, and deploy outcome-based client engagements that deliver value (or real ROI) while minimising implementation risks.

According to the recently conducted Global AI Adoption Index 2023 by Morning Consult on behalf of IBM, 33% of the surveyed companies report that limited AI skills and expertise are hindering successful AI adoption and 22% say that AI projects are too difficult to integrate and scale. In addition, 35% also say that lack of skills for implementation is a big inhibitor for adopting generative AI.

Cloudflare unveils new solution to protect against AI-enhanced attacks

﻿CloudFlare﻿, a connectivity cloud company, has announced Defensive AI, a personalised approach to securing organisations against the new wave of risks presented by emerging technology.

Leveraging the unique traffic patterns of an organisation, Cloudflare’s Defensive AI keeps defenders a step ahead of threat actors, by providing tailored mitigations that enable the protection of critical applications and entire networks, it said in a statement.

Fiserv appoints new head for India

﻿Fiserv﻿, a global provider of payments and financial services technology has appointed Murali Nair as General Manager of India and South Asia. He will oversee all aspects of the Fiserv client franchise in India and across South Asia, driving the delivery of banking and payment solutions used by financial institutions, merchants and consumers in these markets.

Murali Nair has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, having worked at companies like CRED, Zeta, Visa, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, and Barclays Bank.

]

In India, Fiserv is engaged in services of merchant acquiring and payment processing, delivering core banking, digital banking and issuing solutions to financial institutions and fintechs.

L&T Technology collaborates with Intel for AI solutions

L&T Technology Services has partnered with Intel Corporation to develop and provide scalable edge-AI solutions for a range of use cases, including cellular vehicle-to-everything (CV2X) applications.

LTTS' expertise in the domains of connected vehicles and smart transportation systems is used in the development and implementation of advanced communication technologies like telematics, ADAS and C2VX. By harnessing Intel’s Edge Platform, including built-in AI runtime with OpenVINO inference for real-time AI inferencing optimisation, LTTS will empower on-premises and hybrid AI scenarios for traffic management and emergency safety in smart cities and transportation, the company said in a statement.