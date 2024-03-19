Yotta Data Services receives first batch of Nvidia’s GPUs

Yotta Data Services has received the first consignment of NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs at its NM1 data centre. Yotta is Nvidia’s network cloud partner in India and with the first batch of 4,000 GPUs, it is looking to scale this number to 32,768 by the end of 2025.

Yotta Data Services has its centres in Panvel, Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida, and is also building open-source-based hyperscale cloud, Yntraa, as well as supercomputer Shakti Cloud. Nvidia’s GPU will be utilised at its Panvel data centre.

Based on the Hopper architecture, NVIDIA’s H100 GPU has been specifically designed keeping AI applications in mind. It holds 80 billion transistors—6X more than its predecessor, the A100, which enables it to process large amounts of data instantly. The GPU is ideal for training Large Language Models (LLMs).

TCS bags deal from Central Bank of the US

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that Central Bank, a leading Midwest regional bank, will use TCS BaNCS to update its core technology infrastructure, drive innovation, and strengthen customer relationships. Central Bank’s strategic partnership with TCS aims to create frictionless and flexible customer onboarding processes, enabling continued growth for the bank.

Central Bank manages more than $20 billion in assets serving more than 150 locations in 78 communities throughout Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. A statement from TCS said the bank’s decision to deploy TCS BaNCS underscores its commitment to embracing advanced technology to simplify operations and enhance customer experiences. The bank will harness the full potential of TCS BaNCS’ API ecosystem, fostering interconnectedness across applications, services, and platforms.

HCLTech expands partnership with semicon company CAST

HCLTech, one of the leading Indian IT services companies, and Computer Aided Software Technologies (CAST), a semiconductor intellectual property (IP) cores provider, have expanded their partnership to scale their partnership to offer customised chips to enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across industries accelerate their digital transformation and automation journeys.

HCLTech will enhance design verification, emulation and rapid prototyping of its turnkey system-on-chip (SoC) solutions by leveraging silicon-proven IP cores and controllers from CAST. This will help OEMs in varied industries including automotive, consumer electronics, and logistics to significantly reduce engineering risk and development costs.

GlobalLogic opens new satellite centre in Mahbubnagar, Telangana

GlobalLogic, a digital engineering company and part of Hitachi Group, has opened a new satellite office in Mahbubnagar, Telangana dedicated to its Content Engineering business operations.

According to the company, this initiative marks the introduction of its hub-and-spoke model to tap into Tier II/III cities near existing hubs and talent hotspots. As part of its expansion strategy, GlobalLogic has also partnered with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge, focused towards skilling the youth.

Cognizant to further deploy GenAI tech for life sciences industry

Cognizant is advancing the application of generative AI (GenAI) technology with the NVIDIA BioNeMo platform to solve complex challenges of drug discovery in the life sciences industry, such as improving productivity in the development process and increasing the speed at which new, life-saving treatments can be brought to market.

Cognizant said by leveraging GenAI technologies, clinical researchers can rapidly sift through extensive datasets, more accurately predict interactions between drug compounds and create new, viable drug development pathways.

Cognizant intends to pursue additional applications by collaborating with NVIDIA in areas such as manufacturing and automotive engineering, where GenAI has the potential to enhance productivity, optimize costs and bring innovation to market more quickly.

CrowdStrike partners with Nvidia

Cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to provide the latter’s AI computing services on the CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform. This will include combining Falcon platform data with NVIDIA’s GPU-optimised AI pipelines and software, including a new NVIDIA NIM microservice for a secure generative AI model.

CrowdStrike will leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA Morpheus and NVIDIA NIM microservices to bring custom LLM-powered applications to the enterprise. Paired with the Falcon platform’s contextual data, customers will be able to solve domain-specific use cases, including AI-powered applications that can process petabytes of logs to improve threat hunting, detect supply chain attacks, identify anomalies in user behaviour, and proactively defend against emerging exploits and vulnerabilities.