IIT Kanpur partners with Blockchain For Impact

IIT Kanpur and Blockchain For Impact (BFI) have partnered under the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme to nurture innovations and drive advancements in healthcare in India.

As part of this programme, BFI has pledged to allocate over $150,000 across three years to develop programmes specifically tailored to healthcare-focused startups at IIT Kanpur's Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC).

This collaboration leverages IIT Kanpur's leadership in fostering entrepreneurship and BFI's commitment to advancing biomedical research. By combining these strengths, the partnership aims to develop impactful solutions that address critical gaps in India's healthcare landscape.

ITC Infotech acquires Blazeclan Technologies

ITC Infotech acquired Pune-based ﻿Blazeclan﻿ Technologies Pvt Ltd, an AWS Premier Partner, which provides cloud transformation solutions to customers with expertise in cloud migration, digital services, digital cloud consulting, and data analytics and insights.

The acquisition is expected to augment ITC Infotech’s capabilities to service its customers in a multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environment, focusing on the partner ecosystem to accelerate future growth. ITC Infotech proposes to leverage the platforms and accelerators built by Blazeclan and the strong certified architect pool to strengthen its cloud offerings.

LTIMindtree forms partnership with Vodafone

LTIMindtree will collaborate with Vodafone to support a wide range of business-critical applications. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will offer connected and smart IoT solutions, powered by its Insight NXT platform (iNXT) and Vodafone’s IoT Managed Connectivity, for applications across multiple industries.

LTIMindtree will design scalable, end-to-end solutions leveraging IoT, metaverse, artificial intelligence, and machine learning over Vodafone’s Managed IoT Connectivity Network.

Kyndryl opens new office in Bengaluru

﻿Kyndryl﻿, the global IT infrastructure services provider, opened a new office in Bengaluru that will host the company’s first global Kyndryl Customer Experience Centre (CEC), a Security Operations Centre (SOC), a Network Operations Centre (NOC), and a Kyndryl Vital Studio.

The workspace is equipped with the latest technology and designed to accommodate about 3,000 employees.

“India is benefiting from a confluence of tech capability and skills, demographic dividend, and market opportunity. While we invest in delivering for our customers in India, driving global innovation and value is the underlying theme of our strategy to engage and leverage India for Kyndryl worldwide,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India.

Bureau introduces Money Mule Score solution

Bureau, a fraud and identity decisioning platform, introduced a solution Money Mule Score, which enables financial institutions, NBFCs, and fintech companies to proactively detect potential money mules during user onboarding.

The solution provides a holistic risk assessment, which goes beyond traditional KYC processes to detect and prevent mule accounts, thereby protecting businesses and their customers. Money mules are those illegal accounts used to conduct transactions on behalf of the original account holder.

Money Mule Score is built on the Bureau’s proprietary Link Analysis that utilises advanced machine learning and analytics to assess user’s risk indicators, beyond the traditional KYC process.

It incorporates the Bureau's domain expertise across email, phone, social media, and device intelligence, which analyses users’ legitimacy through device fingerprints, behavioural patterns, and historical data, flagging potential high-risk users right at the onboarding stage.

Commvault acquires Appranix

Commvault, a data protection and management software company, acquired cloud cyber resilience firm Appranix to help enterprises get up and running even faster after an outage or cyberattack.

The Appranix team will join the Commvault team, and the integration of Appranix’s technology into Commvault's portfolio is expected to be completed by this summer.

Experion Technologies signs MoU with German research institution

Experion Technologies, the Kerala-based product, engineering, and digital services firm, and Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU), a public research institution in Bavaria, Germany, have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaborative efforts in research and development in the realm of energy systems, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership will facilitate collaborative research projects focused on smart energy systems, with a particular emphasis on AI and simulation. By pooling resources and expertise, both entities aim to drive innovation in this critical domain by extending mutual access to specialised laboratories, research facilities, and computational resources to facilitate research.

Experion Technologies and JMU will establish avenues for reciprocal learning through exchange programmes, enabling students immersed in research and theoretical work at JMU to collaborate with Experion project teams.

Deloitte India partners with Yotta Data Services for NVIDIA GPUs

Deloitte India partnered with ﻿Yotta﻿ Data Services to provide clients access to NVIDIA GPU computing infrastructure and accelerate the development of new AI applications.

The alliance combines Deloitte’s AI experience and AI talent with Yotta’s GPU cloud platform to help clients quickly build new AI applications that unlock the full value and potential of Generative AI (GenAI).

Together, Deloitte and Yotta will help businesses and governments in India access the AI services and infrastructure needed to uncover new growth opportunities, accelerate the pace of innovation, enhance productivity, and reduce costs.

Salesforce adds new GenAI features to Slack AI

Salesforce said ﻿Slack﻿ AI, which uses a company’s conversational data, is now available to all paid Slack customers with expanded language support. The new features in Slack AI will include a new recap that delivers a daily morning digest containing summaries of channels a user wants to follow.

Other features include search answers, which deliver personalised responses to conversational questions, and conversation summaries that generate highlights from accessible channels and threads.

Zendesk collaborates with AWS and Anthropic

﻿Zendesk﻿ has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Anthropic to offer faster, more efficient, and accurate AI features. Zendesk will utilise Amazon Bedrock, a service for building and scaling GenAI applications, and Anthropic’s Claude 3 model family to offer its 100,000+ customers the flexibility to deploy sophisticated LLMs for each unique customer interaction.

Zendesk uses AI to transform CX by providing intelligent, instant responses to customer queries, eliminating the need for coding or expensive model development. The company said these capabilities are further enhanced by Amazon Bedrock and Anthropic’s Claude 3 models.

MathCo designated as Microsoft Solutions Partner for data and AI

MathCo, an enterprise AI and analytics company, is designated as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI. The company said this recognition highlights MathCo's proficiency in leveraging Microsoft technologies to deliver impactful outcomes for its clientele.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation is awarded following a comprehensive evaluation process across three critical categories: performance (measured by the acquisition of net new customers), commitment to skilling and certifications on Microsoft Cloud and AI, and customer success.

Becoming a solutions partner for Data and AI (Azure) allows customers to identify a partner who is committed to training and accreditation and has delivered solutions that lead to customer success.