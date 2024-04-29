Global investment firm Investcorp will acquire NSEIT, the digital technology business of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), for an enterprise value of Rs 1,000 crore.

According to a company statement, the transaction excludes NSEIT's digital examinations business that offers online recruitment, promotion tests, and digital upskilling services for corporates.

NSEIT provides digital and cybersecurity services focused on capital markets, insurance, and banking segments. It has a presence in India, North America, and the Middle East.

Speaking on the acquisition, Gaurav Sharma, Head of India Investment Business at Investcorp, said, “It is a significant step in our expansion efforts in India, and it underscores our commitment to investing in high-growth sectors and backing credible founders and management teams.”

(L-R) Varun Laul, Partner - Investcorp, NSEIT CEO Anantharaman Sreenivasan AND Gaurav Sharma, Head of India Investment Business at Investcorp

Investcorp noted that the acquisition is part of its track record of investing in technology and IT services companies globally, particularly in the US.

Founded in 1982, Bahrain-headquartered Investcorp specialises in investments in four asset classes—private equity, real estate, credit, and insurance—and manages $52 billion in assets globally.

NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said, “This transaction is a continuation of NSE’s strategy to focus on its core business areas, and we are pleased that Investcorp, which is a leading global investor with deep experience in IT services, is assuming responsibility for NSEIT.”

In India, Investcorp has invested across multiple sectors in companies, including Global Dental, Wakefit, Canpac, Xpressbees, Nephroplus, Safari Industries, InCred, Citykart, Zolo, Freshtohome, Intergrow Brands, Unilog, V-Ensure, and NDR Warehousing.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to NSE and NSEIT. Ernst & Young LLP served as the financial and tax advisor to Investcorp, with Anagram Partners acting as the legal counsel to Investcorp.