Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud business of global ecommerce company Amazon, has announced a leadership change with the departure of CEO Adam Selipsky. Matt Garman will take over the role.

The changes were announced by ﻿Amazon﻿ CEO Andy Jassy in a blogpost.

Selipsky became the CEO of AWS in 2021. He was one of the first VPs AWS hired back in 2005, and spent 11 years leading sales, marketing, and support, before leaving to become the CEO of data agnostic cloud platform, Tableau.

“Adam leaves AWS in a strong position, having reached a $100 billion annual revenue run rate this past quarter, with YoY revenue accelerating again. And perhaps most importantly, AWS continues to lead on operational performance, security, reliability, and the overall breadth and depth of our services," Jassy wrote in the blog.

The new CEO, Matt Garman, is a veteran at AWS. He joined the company in 2006 and was one of AWS' first product managers. Garman also helped create the company’s first service-level agreements, define new features, and create new pricing plans. He was leading the EC2 business division of AWS.

He will take over the CEO role from June 3.

“Matt knows our customers and business as well as anybody in the world, and has senior leadership experience on both the product and demand generation sides. I’m excited to see Matt and his outstanding AWS leadership team continue to invent our future—it’s still such early days in AWS,” Jassy added.

AWS is a key component of Amazon’s overall business, contributing around 40% to the company’s revenues. In the latest fiscal quarter, AWS generated $9.42 billion in operating income—62% of Amazon’s total income.

AWS continues to maintain the largest share in the cloud market, with its two other key competitors being Microsoft and Google Cloud. However, recent developments around AI and GenAI have brought fresh challenges for AWS.