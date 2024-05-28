Wipro to collaborate with Centre for Brain Research

Wipro Limited will collaborate with the Centre for Brain Research (CBR), an autonomous, non-profit research organisation, hosted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

This partnership will focus on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics to develop new technologies that will provide precision support towards the prevention and management of long-term health disorders.

Wipro’s research and development (R&D) team, part of Lab45, will design and develop a personal care engine—an AI that will take into account an individual’s health history, desired health state, and other behavioural responses—to promote healthy ageing, positive lifestyle changes, and psycho-social wellbeing to meaningfully improve an individual’s health over time.

The personal care engine will focus on reducing and managing the risk of cardiovascular disease and correlated neurodegenerative disorders, by using AI to personalise its interaction with users, optimising for their long-term health and wellbeing.

Wipro will test the engine through a digital app-based trial in collaboration with CBR at IISc.

TCS partners with IIT-Bombay to build indigenous advanced semicon platform

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) to develop India’s first Quantum Diamond Microchip Imager. This advanced sensing tool will help in the examination of semiconductor chips, reduce chip failures and improve the energy efficiency of electronic devices.

Over the next two years, experts from TCS will work with Dr Kasturi Saha, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering of IIT-Bombay to develop the quantum imaging platform in the PQuest Lab. This platform will enable better quality control of semiconductor chips, thereby improving product reliability, safety, and energy efficiency of electrical devices. Semiconductor chips are an essential component of all modern electronic devices, making them smart and efficient.

The collaboration between TCS and IIT-Bombay is aligned with the National Quantum Mission—an initiative by the government of India to position the nation as a global quantum technology leader. An indigenous Quantum Diamond Microchip Imager that integrates quantum diamond microscopy with AI/ML-powered software imaging will help India leap ahead in the Quantum Revolution.

Infosys deploys tech platform for Commerzbank

﻿Infosys﻿ has collaborated with Commerzbank, a leading German bank, and Murex, a trading, risk management and processing solutions for capital markets, on a successful go-live of a consolidated, unified trading platform that streamlines the bank’s business processes and IT landscape.

This joint project has enabled Commerzbank to consolidate FX, FX derivatives, equity, and commodities onto Murex’s integrated MX.3 platform, thereby simplifying its operations, cutting costs, speeding up time to market, and preparing for future challenges, as per a statement.

Within the project, Infosys supported Commerzbank in optimising the utilisation of Murex's suite of solutions and services and carried out development, integration, testing and migration, alongside go-live and aftercare support. According to Infosys, the collaboration helped Commerzbank simplify its technology landscape while reducing the cost of managing multiple servers and platforms.

IIT Kanpur forms pact with DRDO for defense technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has established a DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA CoE) on its campus for interdisciplinary research in next-generation defence technologies.

This is in line with the DIA CoEs set up by DRDO in key academic institutions in the country through which it is building an ecosystem to facilitate technology development in the academic environment through experienced faculty and bright scholars, in conjunction with the efforts of the different scientists from DRDO laboratories.

The new centre will spearhead focused research initially in identified research and development verticals, including printing on flexible substrates to build devices and systems based on thin films for strategic applications; advanced nanomaterials to provide fundamental contribution to material selection and design; accelerated material design and development to reduce the number of actual trial experiments while reaching optimal solutions via high throughput experiments; high energy materials to focus on the modelling of high-performance explosives and performance prediction of metalised explosives; and bio-engineering to develop technologies for applications ranging from sensing hazardous agents to wound healing.

Nucleus Software appoints new HR head

Nucleus Software has appointed Swati Patwardhan as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) with effect from May 20, 2024.

In her new role at Nucleus Software, she will be responsible for overseeing the company's global HR strategies, focusing on attracting, developing, and retaining top talent. Her responsibilities will include driving employee engagement initiatives, fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity, and aligning HR practices with the company's strategic objectives.

Quest Global bags award from RTX

﻿Quest Global﻿, a product engineering services company, has announced that RTX has recognised Quest Global Services with a Premier Award for performance in 2023 and overall excellence in business management and cost competitiveness. This award, presented by RTX businesses Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney, recognises Quest Global's exceptional contributions and unwavering commitment to excellence.

As part of the RTX Performance+ Programme, suppliers undergo rigorous assessments each year to evaluate their performance and value delivered to RTX across vital categories, encompassing cost competitiveness, technology and innovation, business management, customer service, and collaboration.

Netskope appoints new channel sales director for India

Netskope has appointed Vishal Bhadani as Channel Sales Director for India. He joins Netskope to manage the company’s existing network of channel partners and distributors in the country, as well as to expand and deepen Netskope’s partnerships.

Based in Bengaluru, Bhadani is an experienced sales and channel leader with 23 years of experience in enterprise tech, both in India and the Middle East. Before joining Netskope, Bhadani spent seven years at Lenovo, most recently as Cyber Security and Software Lead for India, managing sales, and channel and alliances for the practice.