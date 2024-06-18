Abhijit Dubey appointed NTT DATA CEO for biz outside Japan; Honeywell, PwC form partnership

NTT DATA appoints Abhijit Dubey as CEO for biz outside Japan

﻿NTT Data﻿, a global technology services company, has appointedAbhijit Dubey as Chief Executive Officer of its business outside Japan. This development follows the finalisation of the merger between NTT DATA and NTT Ltd, forming a $30 billion-plus business under the NTT DATA name. Previously, Dubey served as CEO of NTT Ltd.

The CEO will lead 150,000 employees worldwide. Dubey joined NTT in 2021 from global advisory firm McKinsey & Company, where he spent more than 20 years. He was also responsible for launching and spearheading McKinsey’s global cloud computing efforts.

Tata Technologies hackathon in partnership with Microsoft and Tata Motors

Tata Technologies, a product engineering and digital services company, has launched the second edition of Tata Technologies InnoVent hackathon in collaboration with Microsoft and Tata Motors.

This collaborative initiative aims to engage engineering students across India, providing them with a platform to showcase their creativity and innovations that address the challenges faced by the manufacturing industry. This year's hackathon focuses on Generative AI-enabled innovations that deliver value across the product development value chain, including product engineering, manufacturing, and customer experience.

Tata Technologies will support the top project team(s) with the tools and technologies needed to develop scalable innovations. The Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from Tata Technologies will mentor and guide the top-performing project team/s to scale their projects. Microsoft will offer top team(s) complimentary access to Azure resources and project mentoring through the Azure community, while Tata Motors will help define real-world challenges and support the commercialization of top projects.

Worksoft partners with KPMG in India

Worksoft, a software testing company, has partnered with ﻿KPMG﻿ in India. This partnership aims to provide businesses with the tools and expertise that will help them navigate the complexities of modernising their operations.

Through this collaboration, Worksoft will contribute its automation technology, aimed at improving the efficiency and precision of business process testing, particularly in the environments of SAP, Oracle and beyond. Partnering with Worksoft, KPMG in India will apply its industry insights and consulting expertise to deliver a holistic digital transformation strategy for clients, thereby encompassing the entire journey from initial planning through to implementation and ongoing streamlining.

Honeywell, PwC India partner for digital strategy

﻿Honeywell﻿ and ﻿PwC India﻿ have partnered to help enterprises in their digital journey. Honeywell and PwC will blend PwC India’s expertise in management and technical consulting with Honeywell’s intelligent operational technology (OT) software solutions to deliver meaningful outcomes for customers, such as reliability, cybersecurity, and reduced energy consumption.

The focus will be on offerings for the industrial, buildings and infrastructure verticals, helping customers to digitalise operations across the enterprise.

Infosys unveils new marketing tech platform

﻿Infosys﻿ has launched Infosys Aster—a set of AI-amplified marketing services, solutions and platforms that deliver engaging brand experiences, enhanced marketing efficiency, and accelerated effectiveness for business growth.

According to a statement from Infosys, this is expected to bring about an AI-led change of marketing with an integrated, real-time view across customers, brands and channels, enabling companies to increase ROI from marketing. The company claimed that with Infosys Aster, global brands have realised up to a 50% increase in repeat buyers, a 30% improvement in the cost of marketing operations, and a 40% increase in sales.