LTIMindtree Chairman AM Naik steps down; SN Subrahmanyan appointed

IT company LTIMindtree on Wednesday said its chairman AM Naik has decided to step down from the post and announced the appointment of SN Subrahmanyan as the new chairman.

Naik announced the decision at the company's 28th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday.

Following this, the Board of the company has appointed SN Subrahmanyan, (Vice-Chairman), as Chairman with effect from June 27, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

"The Board of Directors and the LTIMindtree family places on record, a deep sense of appreciation for Naik's remarkable efforts in founding this company and his unwavering dedication towards building this information technology giant within the L&T group..." the filing said.

"I feel privileged to have not only led such a great organisation but also laid the foundation for future growth and success," Naik said.