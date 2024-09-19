Airtel Business, Cisco launch cloud-based managed network solution for enterprise

﻿Airtel﻿ Business and ﻿Cisco﻿ on Thursday launched 'Airtel Software-Defined (SD) Branch', a cloud-based, managed network solution for enterprises.

Airtel SD-Branch will provide organisations with a unified, centralised platform for efficient network management across branch locations, according to a release.

"Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel and Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, today, launched Airtel Software-Defined (SD) Branch—a simple, secure, cloud-based, end-to-end-managed network solution for enterprises," the release said.

Powered by the Cisco Meraki cloud-first platform, Airtel SD-Branch seeks to enable the unified management of networks across LAN (land area network), WAN (wide area network), security and connectivity over multiple branch locations. This helps enterprises simplify their network management, enhance application performances and provide greater flexibility and control over the entire branch network infrastructure.

Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, said the service is crafted to prioritise core business outcomes over IT management.

"Our partnership with Airtel aims to empower enterprises with a platform solution that delivers a unified, agile and secure experience across multiple locations, enabling businesses to succeed in a hyper-connected world," Daisy Chittilapilly, President at Cisco India and SAARC, said.