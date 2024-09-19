Brands
Funding

EaseMyTrip invests in luxury wellness clinic chain startup The Wellness Co

EaseMyTrip has invested Rs 60 crore for a 30% equity stake in The Wellness Co’s parent company, Rollins International Pvt Ltd.

Sai Keerthi
EaseMyTrip invests in luxury wellness clinic chain startup The Wellness Co

Thursday September 19, 2024 , 2 min Read

The Wellness Co has bagged a Rs 60 crore investment from online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip for a 30% equity stake in its parent company, Rollins International Pvt Ltd. 

The luxury wellness clinic chain plans to use the investment to improve its presence in the health and wellness tourism sector and help its expansion plans into major urban areas throughout India and abroad, it said in a statement. 

EaseMyTrip’s investment will help the company expand its existing product portfolio, which includes whole-body cryotherapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, IV Drip Therapy, Red Light Therapy, and Normatec Compression Therapy. 

The Wellness Co runs flagship centres in Gurugram, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Following the investment, it plans to expand its presence to Kolkata, Pune, and Chennai, as well as expand to international markets, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia. 

“Our goal has consistently been to empower individuals to pursue healthier lifestyles through scientifically supported wellness solutions. With the strategic investment from EaseMyTrip, we can now integrate wellness with travel, capitalising on the burgeoning health tourism sector. This collaboration enables us to extend our services to a broader audience, both domestically and internationally,” said Rohan Jain, Co-founder of The Wellness Co. 

In a filing filed with the BSE on Tuesday, EaseMyTrip also added that it has acquired a 49% equity stake in Pflege Home Healthcare for Rs 30 crore to focus on the medical tourism sector. 

“EaseMyTrip’s portfolio has grown manifold with the inclusion of Rollins International and Pflege Home Healthcare. It is a pivotal progression for us towards revolutionising medical tourism. With the growing demand for accessible, quality healthcare services, this acquisition was necessary to meet the evolving needs of travellers seeking wellness and medical solutions,” said Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip. 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

