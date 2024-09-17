Lenovo to start manufacturing high-end servers in India

Global technology company Lenovo will start manufacturing high-performance AI servers in India. It has also opened a research and development lab focused on the company's infrastructure solutions.

Lenovo will manufacture these enterprise AI servers at its facility in Puducherry, which has been operational since 2005. These servers, featuring Lenovo’s 8-way GPU architecture, will address the AI infrastructure needs, with over 60% of the production slated for export across the Asia-Pacific region.

The facility has a production capacity of around 50,000 enterprise AI rack servers annually and 2,400 high-end GPU units.

Lenovo officials at the company's R&D lab in Bengaluru

“This development marks a significant step toward achieving both Lenovo's and the Indian government’s ‘AI for All’ vision,” said Amar Babu, President – Asia Pacific, Lenovo.

The Puducherry plant will manufacture five key offerings from Lenovo’s portfolio, including three rack-mounted enterprise AI servers and two flagship 8-way GPU servers. Lenovo expects these next-gen technologies are poised to drive substantial growth for its India business in the coming year.

In addition to this manufacturing facility, Lenovo has also launched a new Infrastructure R&D Lab in Bengaluru joining the existing network of 18 existing R&D Labs. According to the company, this Bengaluru R&D facility is one of four labs worldwide dedicated to infrastructure solutions, joining server design and development centres in Morrisville, Beijing, and Taipei.

This lab will be engaged in the system design, development, and testing of next-generation server platforms, including hardware, firmware, and software development.

The Bengaluru lab is equipped with advanced tools for electrical, design/testing, power characterisation, thermal analysis, and compliance testing, ensuring that innovations are rigorously tested before global deployment.

Lenovo has been engaged with manufacturing in India since 2005, spanning from PCs to mobile devices. The company produced over seven million devices in India during FY23-24.

“With today’s announcement of AI server manufacturing in India, we complete Lenovo’s pocket-to-cloud technologies ‘Made in India’ for the world. The Infrastructure R&D Lab’s focus on designing and developing next-generation mainstream servers further underscores Lenovo’s dedication to ‘R&D in India for the world,” said Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India.