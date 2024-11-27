NTT DATA, a Tokyo-headquartered global technology services company, has announced the acquisition of Niveus Solutions, an Udupi, Karnataka-based cloud engineering company for an undisclosed amount. This transaction is expected to be complete in the next 30-60 days.

Niveus Solutions specialises in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, and this acquisition is expected to strengthen the cloud capabilities of NTT Data. It also brings in 1,000 GCP engineering professionals with expertise in native modernisation, data engineering and AI to enhance NTT DATA’s Google Cloud Business Unit.

“The acquisition of Niveus Solutions will firmly position us as a leading Google Cloud powerhouse, propelling NTT DATA as one of the world’s largest system integrator partners for Google Cloud,” said Charlie Li, Head of Cloud and Security Services, NTT DATA.

Niveus Solutions also has expertise in domains such as financial services, manufacturing, automotive, retail and logistics.

Niveus Solutions Co-founder and CEO Suyog Shetty said, “Today’s news accelerates our mission to harness our GCP talent pool globally, tapping into India’s thriving ecosystem of skilled professionals and enhancing our ability to deliver transformative services globally.”

According to a statement, the acquisition will build on NTT DATA’s recently expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud, which is focused on co-innovating data analytics and GenAI solutions for enterprise clients. Through this alliance, NTT DATA and Google Cloud will deliver cloud-based data and AI solutions tailored for industry-specific needs.

Niveus Solutions bagged the 2024 Google Cloud ‘Breakthrough Partner of the Year – Asia Pacific’ and ‘India Partner of the Year’ recgnitions.

“The Niveus Solutions acquisition significantly advances our Google Cloud partnership and expands our ability to meet the growing demand for AI-powered solutions that drive business growth,” said John Lombard, Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA, APAC.