Global cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to invest $8.3 billion in Maharashtra to expand its computing capacity in the country.

This announcement is part of AWS’s larger $12.7 billion planned investment across India by 2030 which was announced in May 2023. The investment in Maharashtra is expected to meet the growing demand for cloud and artificial intelligence services.

In a blog post, AWS noted that this investment is expected to contribute $15.3 billion to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and support more than 81,300 full-time jobs annually in the data centre supply chain by 2030.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I am pleased to announce the signing of a landmark MoU with Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the foremost hyperscalers in the world. AWS' decision to set up its operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is a pivotal moment for Maharashtra.

AWS invested more than $3.7 billion in its cloud infrastructure in Maharashtra between 2016 and 2022. Besides Mumbai, AWS also has its other cloud infrastructure region for Asia-Pacific in Hyderabad.

“At AWS, we see tremendous potential for India’s digital economy to thrive for years to come with the growing demand for cloud and artificial intelligence. This is why we plan to invest $8.3 billion into cloud infrastructure in Maharashtra by 2030,” said David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President of Global Public Policy and General Counsel at Amazon.

AWS first launched its operations in India in 2011 and since then its customer base has included governments, large and medium enterprises as well as startups. According to the company, it has trained more than 5.9 million individuals in India with cloud skills since 2017, working alongside the government and industry.

AWS has also introduced the AWS Skills-to-Jobs Tech Alliance in India to boost career readiness for learners and modernise tech programs of study through various applied learning activities. This initiative has participation from nearly 100 education institutions, employers, and collaborating organisations.